BOSTON — With a pair of loud outs and an 0-for-3 night, Jackie Bradley’s batting average dropped to .178 on June 23.

Mookie Betts declared him the unluckiest guy in the league – whenever Bradley hit a ball hard, a defender seemed to be right there – and frustration was obviously beginning to set in.

How could it not?

Almost three months into the season, the “Bench Bradley” crowd grew more vocal, but Manager Alex Cora was unwavering in his commitment to the center fielder.

Cora knew what he saw.

“It’s unbelievable,” Cora said on that Saturday night. “But it’s a part of the game. He needs to stay with the approach. It’s one that it’s working as far as the process. They should start falling. They should. He’ll be out there (Sunday) and he’ll put up good at-bats and hopefully he can square a few and find some holes.”

Since then?

“I’ve been able to find a few more holes,” Bradley said earlier this week.

In his next 50 games, Bradley batted .289 with 19 extra-base hits, 33 RBI, and a rock-solid .871 OPS, all while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense.

Bradley’s fortune had begun to change, and an adjustment from the Red Sox hitting coaches –and amateur assistant J.D. Martinez – helped him make some of his own luck, too.

“Credit to him, Timmy (Hyers) and Andy (Barkett), with a little help from J.D,” Cora said. “They were able to recognize something halfway through the season and all of a sudden he’s ‘staying in the tunnel.’ Manny (Ramirez) used to talk about that. The head of the bat is staying through the zone.

“They went to the drawing board and he’s been amazing,” Cora continued. “You look at his numbers and I know you can’t throw out the first part of the season, but he’s been one of the best offensive players in the big leagues.”

As the Red Sox got back in the win column with a brief sweep of the Marlins, it was Bradley that led the way both nights – their offense finds another gear when he’s contributing from the No. 9 spot.

On Tuesday, Bradley fouled off a 100 mph fastball to extend an at-bat, and wound up hitting a game-tying double in the eighth inning.

For an encore, he hit another game-tying double in the seventh on Wednesday, this one an opposite field shot that smacked off the Green Monster. The Red Sox went on to explode for 11 runs in the inning.

It certainly meant something to Bradley that Cora ignored the numbers and stuck with him through his early season slumps.

“I think he was seeing the hard contact,” Bradley said. “I was hitting the ball hard, right at people. I was putting together some good at-bats. Obviously some at-bats I wasn’t too, too proud of, but overall I competed.

“As long as you go out there, compete, and try to put your best foot forward every single time you get that opportunity, you’re going to get more opportunities.”

Cora recognized that, and after Bradley’s last two months, the manager doesn’t think there’s much left for the naysayers to say about his center fielder.

