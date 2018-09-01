FALMOUTH — Molly Murnane won a battle with two defenders in the box and scored 15 minutes into the second half to give Scarborough a 1-0 win over Falmouth in a girls’ soccer season opener Saturday.

Nicole Young made two saves for the defending Class A South champions.

Falmouth freshman Jordan Wolf finished with 14 saves.

BANGOR 3, LEWISTON 0: Brianna Adams, Sara Hollis and Meg Putnam scored for the Rams in a win over the Blue Devils at Lewiston.

BOYS’ SOCCER

KENNEBUNK 2, CHEVERUS 1: Ian Zogg tied the game midway through the second half and Sam Tarte got the winner with about 12 minutes remaining as the Rams rallied to defeat the Stags in an opener at Kennebunk.

Cheverus took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Jack Mullen with 12 minutes left in the first half.

Joshua Erickson-Harris made three saves for Kennebunk.

SANFORD 4, BIDDEFORD 0: Isaac Plante recorded three goals and an assist to lead the Spartans past the Tigers in Biddeford.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 9, NOBLE 2: Emma Snyder scored twice and set up two goals – all in the first half – to lead the Mustangs to a season-opening win in Waterboro.

Kate Mynahan and Micaela Jacobs also collected two goals, and Brianna Stephenson, Noelle DesVergnes and Anna Snyder added a goal apiece for the Mustangs.

Aspen Dyer and Alyson Gregoire scored for Noble.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, PORTLAND 0: Olivia Lambert, Cat Henaire and Lily Stark each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Trojans as they opened their season with a win in Saco.

Grace Harbour, Kayla Cloutier and Aliyah Bureau were the other goal scorers.

Jenica Botting and Madison Vachon shared goaltending duties for Thornton. Vachon stopped a penalty stroke in the second half.

Jada McIlwain made 13 saves for Portland (0-1).

WESTBROOK 1, FALMOUTH 1: Emma Cohen scored for the Yachtsmen (1-0-1) and Kaitlyn Talbot answered for Westbrook (0-0-1) in a tie at Falmouth.

Caitlyn Bull finished with 12 saves for Falmouth. Kimmy Goddard stopped 10 shots for Westbrook.

OXFORD HILLS 7, LEWISTON 2: Brooke Carson notched a pair of goals and two assists to lead the Vikings (1-0) over the Blue Devils (0-1) in Lewiston.

Lauren Merrill and Jessica Bickford also contributed two goals apiece.

Cecilia Miller scored both goals for Lewiston.

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, MARSHWOOD 1: Ashlee Aceto recorded 33 assists to lead the Red Riots over the Hawks in South Portland, 25-15, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22.

Grace Rende had nine kills for South Portland, while Kaleisha Towle and Kelsey Shallow each had seven kills.

FRIDAY’S FOOTBALL

YORK 41, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 9: Backup quarterback Teagan Hynes threw four touchdown passes as the Wildcats defeated the Patriots in Gray.

Hynes took over at quarterback after Dawson Gundlah suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. Hynes connected with Jake Nelson for two touchdown passes, and also had TD passes to Riley Linn and Evan Bourgoine.

York’s other touchdowns were a rush by Noah Caramihalis and a fumble recovery by Connor Daley.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ SOCCER

YARMOUTH 4, YORK 1: John Clinton tied the game with 16 seconds left in the first half, and Jack Jones scored the go-ahead goal just 29 seconds into the second half as the Clippers won a rematch of last year’s Class B South final.

York took the lead just four minutes into the match when Quenton Convery knocked in a rebound. Clinton made it 1-1, finishing a long throw-in by Aidan Hickey.

After setting up the go-ahead goal, Eric LaBrie added an unassisted goal. Liam Ireland got the final goal off another Hickey throw-in.

