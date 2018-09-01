Schenectady, N.Y. — Will Bellamy threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns as Union beat Husson University, 30-7, in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Bellamy, who completed 19 of 29 passes, threw two 21-yard TD passes to Griffin Beal and a 64-yard TD strike to Andre Ross Jr.

Solomon Hassen had a 10-yard scoring run for Husson. Hassen finished with 18 carries for 86 yards.

Quarterback Cory Brandon completed 20 of 30 passes for 171 yards for the Eagles.

SUNY MARTIME 36, MAINE MARITIME 8: Thomas Wright threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Privateers handled the Mariners in a season opener at Castine.

Wright put the Privateers ahead 9-0 with 8-yard run in the first quarter. He then threw a 9-yard pass to Brandonn Drumgole with 31 seconds left in the first half for a 21-0 lead, then made it 28-0 with a 12-yard scoring pass to Curtis Smith early in the fourth quarter.

William Patsakos had two TD runs for SUNY Maritime.

Cole McDaniel and quarterback Bailey Sawyer connected for a 69-yard TD score in the fourth quarter for the Mariners. McDaniel also caught the conversion pass.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, MORRISVILLE STATE 2: The Huskies (3-0) scored three unassisted goals in the second half to beat the visiting Mustangs (1-2) at Gorham.

Adela Kalilwa scored in the 62nd minute, Alexandrai Allain made 4-2 in the 69th minute and Emma Dennison got her second of the game just before the end of the game.

Olivia Mull also scored and Taylor Canastra made two saves for the Huskies.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 3, ALBANY COLLEGE 2: Ryleigh Lord had a goal and an assist as the Seawolves (2-0, 1-0 YSCC) edged the visiting Panthers (0-2, 0-1) at South Portland.

Lord scored in the 19th minute before setting up Allison Acritelli about 10 minutes before halftime. Callie O’Brien scored the winner unassisted in the 53rd minute.

Katie Benson scored twice for the Panthers.

Dana Sirois had seven saves for the Seawolves.

FIELD HOCKEY

KEENE STATE 2, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Kayla Klein scored in the first half and Ally McCall added a second-half goal for the Owls (2-0) against the visiting Nor’easters (0-2) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Bailey Lynch scored following a penalty corner in the 70th minute, and Liz Sargent made two saves for UNE.

MEN’S SOCCER

ALBANY COLLEGE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1: Alex Bleau and Anes Bostandzic scored in the first half and the Panthers (2-0, 1-0 YSCC) beat the Seawolves (0-2, 0-1) in South Portland.

Jamal Durrani scored for SMCC in the 55th minute to it to 2-1

