Three former University of Maine players survived the NFL’s cutdown day on Saturday when rosters were trimmed to 53 players.

Linebacker Trevor Bates of Westbrook made the Detroit Lions roster, rookie tackle Jamil Demby earned a roster spot with the Los Angeles Rams, and two-way player Pat Ricard is staying with the Baltimore Ravens for another season.

Bates spent time on the practice squad for New England last season and followed Coach Matt Patricia to Detroit. The former Patriots defensive coordinator is in his first year as coach of the Lions.

Demby, a sixth-round draft pick this year, is on a team that some are picking as a favorite in the NFC. The Rams kept eight offensive linemen.

Ricard, who played fullback and on the defensive line for Baltimore a year ago, continues to impress with his versatility and intensity. In a preseason game against Washington, he stripped a running back and recovered the fumble.

“That was all Patrick Ricard, this was incredible,” said Brian Billick, a former Ravens coach. “The coaches have talked about his improving ability. You see him on the inside, he literally just reaches up there, pulls it out and then falls on the ball.”

BILLS: Buffalo’s quarterback competition is now down to two after the Bills traded veteran AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders.

The Bills reportedly received a fifth-round pick for McCarron. Buffalo also released wide receiver Corey Coleman, a 2016 first-round draft pick by Cleveland whom the Bills acquired last month.

49ers: Running back Jerick McKinnon hurt his knee in practice Saturday, and the team is nervous it could be a significant injury.

McKinnon got hurt in his first day of team drills since injuring his right calf Aug. 9. He will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

“He made a cut on air, no one was around him,” Coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The 49ers were counting heavily on McKinnon after signing him to a four-year, $30 million contract in free agency. The 49ers now have three healthy running backs on the roster in Matt Breida, Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert.

COWBOYS: Dallas waived Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

Bailey was the Dallas kicker for seven seasons and made at least 93 percent of his kicks in three of his first five years. He tailed off badly last season after injuring his groin in the sixth game of the season.

RAVENS: Quarterback Robert Griffin III survived Baltimore’s final cutdown and will join starter Joe Flacco and first-round pick Lamar Jackson on the depth chart. The Ravens have not carried three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster since 2009.

TEXANS: Braxton Miller, a third-round pick in 2016 who was twice named Big Ten offensive player of the year as a quarterback at Ohio State before transitioning to receiver, was among those cut by the Houston.

PACKERS: Undrafted free agent Tim Boyle made the roster as the third quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup DeShone Kizer, giving Green Bay more quarterbacks than running backs on its roster.

Green Bay’s roster lists just Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery at running back.

