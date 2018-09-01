ATLANTA — Jatarvious Whitlow ran 10 yards for a touchdown with 6:15 remaining and the Auburn defense came through at the end, leading the No. 9 Tigers to a 21-16 victory over No. 6 Washington that provided a big boost to their resume in the very first game of the season Saturday.

Trailing 16-15 after missing a 2-point conversion on their opening drive, Auburn drove 76 yards in 10 plays for the winning score. Jarrett Stidham kept the drive going early with a 12-yard pass to Chandler Cox on third-and-9.

Then, facing third-and-7 deep in Washington territory, Auburn handed off inside to Whitlow, who knocked over a Washington defender as he smashed into the end zone.

Washington drove to the Auburn 37 with plenty of time to pull off the comeback, but Myles Gaskin was thrown for a 3-yard loss and Jake Browning was stymied by a fierce pass rush on back-to-back plays to preserve the Tigers’ victory.

(2) CLEMSON 48, FURMAN 7: Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and the Tigers scored on all five of his drives to open their season with a rout of the Paladins in Clemson, South Carolina.

(3) GEORGIA 45, AUSTIN PEAY 0: Jake Fromm threw two scoring passes while sharing time with freshman Justin Fields, and the Bulldogs showed off some new firepower in rolling past the Governors in Athens, Georgia.

(5) OHIO STATE 77, OREGON STATE 31: With Coach Urban Meyer serving a suspension, new starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. had a record-setting day, throwing for five touchdowns as the Buckeyes routed the Beavers in the opener for both teams in Columbus, Ohio.

(7) OKLAHOMA 63, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 14: Kyler Murray, taking over for Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield this season, passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Sooners over the Owls in Norman, Oklahoma.

(10) PENN STATE 45, APPALACHIAN STATE 38: Amani Oruwariye intercepted a Zac Thomas pass in the end zone and the Nittany Lions held on to beat the Mountaineers in State College, Pennsylvania, exactly 11 years after the Mountaineers stunned Michigan in one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

(15) SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 42, UNLV 21: JT Daniels, the second true freshman to start at quarterback in a season opener for the Trojans, threw for 282 yards with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown in a win over the Rebels in Los Angeles.

(16) TCU 55, SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 7: Shawn Robinson threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and ran for two more scores while playing only the first half as the Horned Frogs opened the season with a win over the Jaguars in Fort Worth, Texas.

MARYLAND 34, (23) TEXAS 29: Maryland emerged from a trying offseason with an upset of the Longhorns in Landover, Maryland, shaking off a lengthy weather delay to provide Matt Canada a satisfying victory in his debut as the Terrapins’ interim coach.

