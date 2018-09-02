Chinese billionaire and tech company executive Liu Qiangdong was arrested Friday night in Minneapolis on suspicion of sexual assault and later released as an investigation continues, authorities said.

Liu, the 45-year-old chief executive and founder of the e-commerce giant JD.com, was detained Friday night at the Hennepin County Jail, according to booking records. He was released after 4 p.m. Saturday, with records showing no posted bail.

Minneapolis police have not yet determined whether they will bring charges, spokesman John Elder told The Washington Post on Sunday. Authorities said the alleged crime would be a felony.

Elder declined to provide details about the allegations but said authorities are not overly concerned about Liu leaving the country. Elder said it is his understanding that Liu is still in the United States.

“We’re familiar with (Liu’s) means and abilities. We are confident if we need to have further discussions with him, we will be able to have those discussions,” Elder said.

JD.com said Liu was on a business trip in the United States when he was questioned about an “unsubstantiated accusation,” according to a statement posted Sunday to the Chinese social network Weibo.

“The local police quickly determined there was no substance to the claim against Mr. Liu, and he was subsequently able to resume his business activities as originally planned,” according to the statement.

Chuck Laszewski, a spokesman for the Hennepin County attorney’s office, said it was unusual for a detainee to be released so quickly after a Friday night arrest, especially before a holiday weekend. But he said he did not know the circumstances of the release and has not heard whether charges are on the way for Liu, who is also known as Richard Liu.

