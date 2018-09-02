This week’s poem is a moving letter to a soldier who’s gone and an unflinching meditation on what happens when we die.
William Varner works as an editor for a book publisher in downtown Portland, and lives in South Berwick.
At the Veteran’s Cemetery
By William Varner
I stumbled, spilling beer and ash
Over your Croatian name,
The one my mother could never pronounce.
Drunk, too, for the funeral
An old friend of ours telling me
It was okay to cry.
Jeff, it’s summer’s end again here.
Thin stones, broken statuary
Over in the old part of the cemetery,
Grateful for the hum of the lawnmower
And the guy with red earphones
Scything his weedeater
Around dates and names
Bleached white from seasons.
The soul is not like smoke; it is
Amniotic, swaddled
In a hospital rag.
Dried. Then gone.
Caskets are a waste
Of good wood and money.
And carry only the living.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2014 William Varner. It appeared originally in “War, Literature and the Arts,” 2014, and appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of all the poems that have appeared in this column, go to www.pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.
-
Local & State
Aviation comes to Portland: Historic photos
-
Politics
As Pingree seeks 6th term, challengers look for opening on the right and center
-
Local & State
Fewer foster parents on the front lines
-
Local & State
Portland bills other municipalities for share of shelter costs
-
Life & Culture
Brother records CD of slain Maine corporal's songs in Nashville