The passing of Sen. John S. McCain of Arizona marks an end of an era. John S. McCain represented all that is good about America – his love of country, sacrifice of self, duty. He served our country during wartime, fighting and defending our way of life. John McCain embodied the indomitable courage and integrity that are so sadly lacking in many of our leaders today.

John McCain, like his father and grandfather before him, served with great distinction in the U.S. Navy. John was a distinguished pilot who was shot down and taken as a prisoner of war by the Viet Cong. The Viet Cong inflicted very cruel punishments to break his will at the infamous “Hanoi Hilton” prison. He nearly succumbed but survived, a great inspiration to his fellow prisoners.

John McCain’s legacy holds a personal connection to me. I had the good fortune, with the Navy League, to help commission a Bath-built destroyer, USS John S. McCain, named in honor of his father and grandfather, in 1994. I experienced a feeling of pride and honor at being involved in bringing this warship into naval service. (The Navy officially added the senator to the list of the ship’s namesakes July 12.)

John McCain is now in the pantheon of great naval heroes and legends.

The USS John S. McCain serves her country in the spirit of the great McCain naval family. She bears that hallowed name proudly as she sails the world’s seaways, ready to defend and protect just as Sen. John S. McCain so courageously did.

George Nanos

Portland

