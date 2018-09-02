AUGUSTA — Maine’s statewide 4-H Program leader has been tapped to serve as interim director of University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Lisa Phelps took over upon the retirement of longtime director John Rebar on Friday.

Rebar began working for UMaine Extension in 1984 and was named director in 2007.

A search for a permanent director is underway.

Phelps earned her doctorate degree from University of Northern Colorado and joined the UMaine Extension staff in 2001 after working at Colorado State University.

