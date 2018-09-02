SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Julia Mahoney scored two goals and set up another, helping Maine to a 4-2 victory over Bryant in a nonconference women’s soccer game Sunday.

Birte Speck put the Black Bears (1-2-1) ahead 2-1 in the 29th minute, and Mahoney added her first goal four minutes later.

Katie Cronin brought the Bulldogs (2-2) to within one in the second half before Mahoney countered to preserve the win.

Maine took a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the game when Emilie Andersen converted Mahoney’s assist.

Lexi Kraemer pulled Bryant even in the 27th minute.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, HUSSON 0: McKenzie Murphy slipped a shot past Husson keeper Sami Ireland 17:20 into the second half in Bangor, and the Monks (2-0) spoiled the Eagles’ season opener.

Haley DaGraca assisted on the goal. Adia Grogan turned aside four shots in the victory.

WHEATON 4, UNE 0: Aymara O’Brien-Pappa scored twice, Kenza Farid added a goal and an assist, and Wheaton (2-0) beat the Nor’easters (0-2) at Biddeford.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, ENDICOTT 0: Ryan Buonaiuto scored with just 3:56 left in regulation to give St. Joseph’s (2-0) a win over the Gulls (0-2) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Jackson Taylor set up the goal.

Monks keeper Blake Mullen needed six saves for the shutout. Jack Bacon stopped two of the Monks’ three shots on goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 7, WELLESLEY 0: Samantha Silva scored two goals in a four-minute span to help the Monks (2-0) cruise past Wellesley (1-1) in a nonconference match in Standish.

Alexandra Belaire, Libby Pomerleau and Emma Rutledge scored first-half goals to give the Monks a 3-0 lead.

Silva added her first goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Arianna Kahler and Meghan tacked on goals in the closing 12 minutes.

FOOTBALL

SATURDAY NIGHT’S GAME: Brandon Wimbush connected on a long touchdown pass to help No. 12 Notre Dame jump out to a big first-half lead, Te’von Coney and the defense made it stand with a late takeaway, and the Fighting Irish beat No. 14 Michigan 24-17 in South Bend, Indiana, as their rivalry returned after a three-year hiatus.

Notre Dame scored fast on its first two drives and led 21-3 late in the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish forced a deciding fumble in the final two minutes.

Share

< Previous

Next >