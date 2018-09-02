Chad De La Guerra singled home Trey Ball and Chris Madera to cap a four-run seventh inning Sunday night as the visiting Portland Sea defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 7-4.

Jhon Nunez tripled home Jordan Betts to make it 4-4, then scored the go-ahead run on Ball’s double. Ball, a relief pitcher, served as the designated hitter and went 1 for 4 in his first pro game as a hitter.

Portland took a 2-0 lead in the first when Esteban Quiroz homered with De La Guerra on first. Quiroz gave Portland a 3-2 lead in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch, before Binghamton went ahead with two in the bottom of the inning.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne had 15 points and 10 rebounds in her return from a bone bruise in her knee, and the Washington Mystics forced a decisive Game 5 with a 97-76 win over the visiting Atlanta Dream in their semifinal series.

• Brittney Griner scored with 14.1 seconds to play, then prevented Breanna Stewart from getting a shot off before the buzzer as the Phoenix Mercury rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the visiting Seattle Storm 86-84 and force a deciding Game 5 in their semifinal series.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Scott Dixon salvaged his championship run with an improbable comeback at Portland International Raceway in Oregon to take control of his quest for a fifth title.

Dixon finished fifth, far behind the race winner, Takuma Sato, but put together the kind of drive that may define his season. He started 11th, was in an opening-lap crash, then penalized for speeding on pit road and twice drove through the field from 20th.

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton denied Ferrari a dream home win at the Italian Grand Prix, overtaking Kimi Raikkonen eight laps from the end to claim a fifth victory in seven years at Monza, Italy.

GOLF

LPGA: Marina Alex rallied to win the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon for her first Tour title, closing with a 7-under 65 for a four-stroke victory over Georgia Hall.

Alex birdied the final five holes in a front-nine 30 to take the lead, and added birdies on the par-5 12th and par-4 15th. She made her only bogey on the par-4 18th, leaving her at 19-under 269.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott McCarron had a one-hop ace on the par-3 14th and closed with a birdie to successfully defend his Shaw Charity Classic title at Calgary, Alberta.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Thorbjorn Olesen claimed the final automatic qualification spot on the European Ryder Cup team after Matthew Fitzpatrick failed to win the Made in Denmark event at Aarhus, Denmark. Matt Wallace of England won in a playoff.

HOCKEY

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt will miss the first 20 games of the season after violating the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Watford, at home, kept its perfect record at Tottenham’s expense with a 2-1 win.

U.S. MEN: Midfielder Christian Pulisic will miss exhibitions against Brazil and Mexico because of a muscle injury.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: American rider Benjamin King won the mountainous ninth stage at La Covatilla, Spain, and Simon Yates took the overall lead.

Share

< Previous

Next >