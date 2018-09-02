BERLIN — U2 had to end a concert in Germany on the second night of the band’s European tour after lead singer Bono lost his voice during the performance.
The band posted a statement on its website after it halted the Saturday night concert in Berlin early, explaining that “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show … but after a few songs he suffered a complete loss of voice.”
– From news service reports
Arts & Entertainment
U2 concert ends early after Bono loses voice
