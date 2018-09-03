Maine Medical Center

Jamison Taylor Luke Rockwell, born March 9 to Toni and Paul Rockwell of Yarmouth. Grandparents are Sheila Ball and David Ball of Cumberland, Alice Sawyer of Falmouth, and Luke Rockwell and Lynne Rockwell of Laconia, New Hampshire. Great-grandmother is Joanne Berry of Sanbornton, New Hampshire.

Mid Coast Hospital

Brashew Walter Miller, born July 13 to Rebecca Ann (Riser) and Joshua Wayne Miller of Boothbay. Grandparents are Chris Riser and Julie Sexton, both of Edgecomb, and Kevin and Mary Miller of Boothbay Harbor.

Arlo Justin Petersons, born July 14 to Kurtis John Petersons and Ashley Marie Vadas of Freeport. Grandparents are Charlotte Vadas of Yarmouth, Jim and Julie Vadas of Gray, and Nancy and Erik Petersons of Mechanic Falls. Great-grandparents are Carol Vadas of Gorham and Marjorie Lydecker of Poland.

Kiarah Lewis Havener-Perkins, born July 17 to Benjamin Stanaford Perkins and Tiffany Lynn Havener of Bath.

Southern Maine Health Care

Mackenzie Michelle Nicole Condon, born Aug. 3 to Zackary and Nicole (Cote) Condon of Biddeford. Grandparents are Kevin and Franny Lamontang and Steven and Dawn Monroe, all of Porter; Corey and Heather Cote of Hiram; Ernie and Patricia Brown Sr. of Kennebunk; Cheryl Condon and Ronald Bechard, both of Biddeford; and Michelle William of Vancouver, Washington.

Leo Alexander Vincent, born Aug. 3 to Adam Vincent and Jessamyn Bisson of Saco. Grandparents are Albert and Annjanette Bisson of Biddeford and Cynthia Vincent of Freeport.

Maeve Kane Bonaventura, born Aug. 6 to Michael and Hannah (Sturdivant) Bonaventura of Dayton. Grandparents are Wayne and Trish Sturdivant of Otisfield, Cindy Beatty of Windham and Joe and Kathy Bonaventura of Jacksonville, Florida.

Kingsten Donald Dowling, born Aug. 10 to Chad Dowling and Breanna Schildroth-Blow of Old Orchard Beach. Grandparents are Joel and Elaine Blow of Old Orchard Beach, Donald Whitten of Scarborough and Mary Lee Dowling of Orono.

Tyler David Gonthier, born Aug. 15 to David and Kellie (Melancon) Gonthier of Arundel. Grandparents are Normand and Donna Melancon of Lyman and Blaine and Joanne Gonthier of Biddeford.

Memphis Raye Libby, born Aug. 16 to Christopher Libby and Catherine DeNyse of Biddeford. Grandparents are Lee and Bob DeNyse of Odessa, Texas, and Frank and Judy Libby of Biddeford.

Rylie Mae Coyne, born Aug. 17 to Timothy Coyne and Hannah McConihe of Acton. Grandparents are Michael and Lisa McConihe of Sanford and Mark and Janet Coyne of Acton.

Lena Mustafa Hamdi, born Aug. 20 to Mustafa Hamdi and Maryam Alkubaisi of Biddeford. Grandparents are Iman Rakan and Boti Mahmoud Alkubaisi of Baghdad, Iraq.

Clinton Gerard Miller, born Aug. 23 to Christopher and Holly (Charron) Miller of Dayton. Grandparents are Gerard and Susan Charron of Dayton, Katherine Bryant of Saco and Michael and Patricia Miller of Trenton.

Cecilia Rose Damon, born Aug. 24 to Nathaniel Damon and Stephanie Mondor of Hollis Center. Grandparents are Donald Mondor of Hollis Center, Wendy Viney of Buxton, Mark Damon of Scarborough and Sonia Damon of Saco.

Paxton James Holland, born Aug. 26 to Kenneth and Erica (Levesque) Holland of Sanford. Grandparents are Ernest and Lori-Ann Levesque of Sanford, Philip and Shirley Almquist of Springvale, and Bruce and Jill Bailley of Richland, Michigan.

