BRUNSWICK
Teen Center gets $5,000 grant to buy nine laptops
The Rotary Club of Brunswick has been awarded a $5,000 grant to purchase nine laptop computers, mouses and a securable computer charging cabinet for the Brunswick Teen Center. This competitively awarded Rotary District 7780 grant was approved in mid-July.
The Teen Center serves 40-50 youths per month from Brunswick and nearby towns. The center offers nutritious snacks, adult supervision and social interaction with other teens. Computers will be configured for homework, internet research, social networking and gaming. Age-appropriate technology will encourage more teens to come to the Teen Center.
The center is hiring an additional staff member to support the expansion.
SANFORD
Unitarian church changes its worship service hours
Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church, at 5 Lebanon St., has announced a change in hours for its worship services. Effective Sunday, services will begin at 11 a.m.
A coffee hour will be held at 10 a.m. before the service.
ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND
Maine Theater Fund offers grants for performing arts
The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant applications from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.
An anonymous couple established the Maine Theater Fund in 2005. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.
Recent grants from the fund include:
• American Irish Repertory Ensemble, Portland, to relaunch AIRE Theater
• Rangeley Friends of the Performing Arts, to continue the tradition of live community theater in the Rangeley area
• Waterman’s Community Center, North Haven, to produce “On Island,” an original play by Susan Minot.
The deadline is Sept. 15. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.
-
News
Westbrook man charged with drug trafficking after late night traffic stop
-
Life & Culture
An epic voyage covers 310 miles of coastline in 13 hours
-
Local & State
Fresh food program expands to serve more Maine seniors
-
Local & State
With state school funding drying up, Portland studying possible school closures, redistricting
-
Community News
Community meals