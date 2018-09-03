BRUNSWICK

Teen Center gets $5,000 grant to buy nine laptops

The Rotary Club of Brunswick has been awarded a $5,000 grant to purchase nine laptop computers, mouses and a securable computer charging cabinet for the Brunswick Teen Center. This competitively awarded Rotary District 7780 grant was approved in mid-July.

The Teen Center serves 40-50 youths per month from Brunswick and nearby towns. The center offers nutritious snacks, adult supervision and social interaction with other teens. Computers will be configured for homework, internet research, social networking and gaming. Age-appropriate technology will encourage more teens to come to the Teen Center.

The center is hiring an additional staff member to support the expansion.

SANFORD

Unitarian church changes its worship service hours

Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church, at 5 Lebanon St., has announced a change in hours for its worship services. Effective Sunday, services will begin at 11 a.m.

A coffee hour will be held at 10 a.m. before the service.

ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND

Maine Theater Fund offers grants for performing arts

The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund is accepting grant applications from local, regional and statewide nonprofit theaters or theater groups in Maine.

An anonymous couple established the Maine Theater Fund in 2005. Awards typically are between $2,500 and $5,000, although larger awards may be considered.

Recent grants from the fund include:

• American Irish Repertory Ensemble, Portland, to relaunch AIRE Theater

• Rangeley Friends of the Performing Arts, to continue the tradition of live community theater in the Rangeley area

• Waterman’s Community Center, North Haven, to produce “On Island,” an original play by Susan Minot.

The deadline is Sept. 15. Applications are available at www.mainecf.org.

