A homeowner using a torch to burn weeds accidentally set her Brunswick home on fire Monday morning.

The Brunswick Fire Department was called to 304 Maine St. around 10:30 a.m. Monday by the homeowner after the side of the house caught fire, said Capt. David Hunter. The homeowner and multiple pets made it out of the house without injury.

“The fire was extinguished fairly quickly,” Hunter said. “The damage was confined to the front portion of the building and there was smoke damage throughout the first and second floors.”

Firefighters from Topsham and Freeport assisted the Brunswick Fire Department at the scene while West Bath provided station coverage.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: