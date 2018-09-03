BOYS

1. Falmouth: The defending Class A champion graduated three runners who finished in the top 20 at the state meet but returns senior John Auer, who placed seventh (16:44.75), and junior Benjamin Potter, who is running right behind Auer.

2. Scarborough: The Red Storm return their top three, all of whom finished in the top 15 at the Class A state meet. Connor Coffin was fourth (16:39.21) and Tristram Coffin was eighth (16:46.78).

3. Lincoln Academy: Lincoln returns five of its seven runners from its Class B state championship team, including four of its top five, led by senior Sam Russ, who finished fourth.

4. Greely: After finishing third in their first season in Class A, the Rangers return seniors Luke Marsanskis, who was 10th at states (17:08.44), and Matthew Todd, who was 16th (17:25.13).

5. Wells: The Warriors bring back four of their top six from their fourth-place Class B team, including junior Griffin Allaire, who was seventh.

GIRLS

1. Camden Hills: The defending Class A champion returns eight of its top 10 runners, led by senior Augusta Stockman, who was second at the Class A meet (19:18.28).

2. Falmouth: With a strong top three returning, Falmouth is well-positioned to seek its first Class A title. The Yachtsmen are led by Class A champion Sofie Matson, sophomore Karley Piers and senior Malaika Pasch, who all finished in the top 10.

3. Bonny Eagle: The Scots return three of their top five, all of whom finished in the top 20 at the Class A meet. The Scots were fifth last year but gained two fast freshman in Emmaline Pendleton and Delaney Hesler.

4. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers finished fourth in Class B last year but return four of their top five, including sophomore Lila Gaudrault, who was third (19:44.37). They also have senior Camilla Grosso, who was 12th (21:18.99).

5. York: Last year’s Class B runner-up brings back junior Sydney Fogg (21:32.90), who finished 16th, and senior Jynessa LeBlanc, who was 22nd (21:48.68). Senior Sophia Newton and junior Mara Lamprey have improved.

