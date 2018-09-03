NAPLES

Intertribal Pow Wow benefits historical society

The Sacred Spirits 11th annual Intertribal Pow Wow will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Sunrise Road, just off State Park Road.

Activities will include spirit drumming, dancing, singing, flute playing, storytelling and native crafts.

Suggested donation is $5. Proceeds will benefit the Naples Historical Society.

For more details, contact Richard Thundercloud at 749-2911 or [email protected]

WISCASSET

Library fundraiser fuses dance, cocktails, auction

The Friends of the Wiscasset Library’s fifth annual Bands for Books Labor Day party and fundraiser will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Marianmade Farm, 155 Federal St., on the Sheepscot River.

The event, a combination cocktail party, dance and silent auction, is returning to its original home this year and will feature the band Salty Dogs.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the library at 21 High St. Tickets are $25 the day of the event.

For more information, call Wendy Ross at 882-7060.

Fashion workshop explores trends spanning 1805-1925

Ever wonder what it felt like to wear a bustle or a hoop? Find out at a historic fashion workshop to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn.

Costume collector Peggy Konitzky will take attendees on a tour of women’s fashion from 1805 through 1925.

Admission is $25. Historic New England members pay $15. Register at http://shop.historicnewengland.org/ or call 882-7169.

PORTLAND

Prayer breakfast includes talk on power of forgiveness

Catholic women and those looking to reconnect with the church are invited to the Catholic Women’s Prayer Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fireside Inn & Suites, 81 Riverside St.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Maria Boylan, who will present “The Power of Forgiveness and Saying Yes to God.

Tickets are $22 and must be bought in advance by contacting [email protected] or calling 838-8309.

For more information, go to www.magnificat-ministry.net/chapters/chapter-states-l-m/me-scarborough.

KENNEBUNK

Library showcases exhibit with Bob Lown watercolors

The Kennebunk Free Library is offering a new exhibition called “Watercolors: Scenes of the Kennebunks,” featuring the paintings of Bob Lown, which will run through Sept. 29 at 112 Main St.

The exhibit may be viewed during regular library hours.

For more details, go to kennebunklibrary.org.

Brick Store Museum holds William Barry’s Vintage Fair

The Brick Store Museum will host William Barry’s Vintage Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, celebrating local history and art in the museum’s courtyard at 117 Main St.

The fair offers free admission to the museum. For more details, go to www.brickstoremuseum.org/programs.

WELLS

Library caters to lovers of stories, Legos, hummus

The Wells Public Library, at 1434 Post Road, will host the following events this week:

• Toddler Storytime will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for ages 2-5 and their caregivers

• Random Fandom will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for fifth grade and up, featuring crafts, snacks and games

• Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will meet at 3 p.m. Friday

• A “DIY: Hummus How-To” class will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, focusing on three different kinds of hummus

• “Lunch and Learn: Vision Boards” will be held at noon Friday. Local author, nurse and wellness guru Karen Creamer will show how to create meaningful vision boards.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

BELFAST

Wienerfest gives dog lovers chance to strut their stuff

The 15th annual Maine Wienerfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Steamboat Landing Park on the waterfront.

Maine Wienerfest is a celebration of dachshunds and the people who love them, but all dog lovers and their families are welcome.

Events will include a parade, canine costume contest and doxie derby.

Proceeds will benefit P.A.W.S Animal Adoption Center. Admission is $3 for adults, and free for children under 12 years old.

For more details, go to www.mainewienerfest.com.

HIRAM

Group awarded state grant to convert VHS tapes to DVD

The Hiram Historical Society has received a grant from the Maine State Archives to convert fragile VHS video tapes to DVDs. It will show some of them to the public at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Great Ossipee Museum, at 20 Historical Ridge.

The videos feature fabled figures, events and places from the 1930s to the 1990s. The program is free. Light refreshments will be served.

For more details, call 625-4762.

SOUTH WATERBORO

Public may bring antiques, collectibles for appraisal

The Waterborough Historical Society will host an appraisals night with Cindy Hamilton of Americana Workshop of Kennebunk at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grange Hall, at 31 West Road.

Hamilton will do free appraisals of antiques and collectibles brought to the meeting. She will try to identify and value one item per person.

For more details, call Jim Carll at 247-5878.

LIVERMORE

Living History Center hosts eighth annual pie social

Washburn-Norlands Living History Center will host its eighth annual pie social from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 290 Norlands Road.

The event includes a pie baking contest, pie sale, live music on the front lawn and tours of the Washburn Mansion and the one-room schoolhouse.

Proceeds support the Norlands museum and farm programs. Admission is $5 for tours, with $3 for children ages 12 and under. The pie social and baking contest are free.

For more information, visit www.norlands.org or call 897-4366.

STANDISH

Public invited to audition for ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’

Schoolhouse Arts Center will hold auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” an adaptation of the famous Charles Shultz characters directed by Michael Hjort, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday at 16 Richville Road, Route 114.

Auditions are open to teens and adults. Selected performers must be able to commit to show dates of Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9.

For more details, email Mychelle at [email protected]

