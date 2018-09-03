Maine Forest Rangers rescued a woman late Monday morning who had injured her leg and was hiking on Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park, according to a post on the Rangers’ Facebook page.
The rangers used a helicopter to bring her to the Bar Harbor Fire Department, where she was transported to an area hospital.
“This helicopter short haul rescue method saved rescuers a dangerous and arduous carry down of the victim,” the post said.
No further information was immediately available Monday evening.
