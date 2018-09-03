I just saw my first campaign ad of the season. It concerned Jared Golden, who is running against incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s 2nd District. It began by showing Golden running in a T-shirt, posing the ominous question “Who is the Jared Golden behind this T-shirt?”

To be fair, let’s ask about Bruce Poliquin, too. For instance: “Who was the Bruce Poliquin heading to the ladies’ bathroom in the U.S. Capitol Building?” That’s the Bruce Poliquin who fled toward the ladies’ room after being questioned about his position on the Affordable Care Act. Apparently he later diverted into the men’s room, from which he appeared wearing earbuds. I guess you can’t answer questions if you can’t hear them.

Also, “Who was the Bruce Poliquin scuttling out the side door at a news conference held at a Bangor retirement facility?” That’s the Bruce Poliquin who vanished from the conference early, neatly avoiding the question-and-answer session that followed.

Why not “Who is the Bruce Poliquin who has been harder to find than hen’s teeth at an open town meeting in his district?” That’s the Bruce Poliquin who, at a Bangor cocktail reception hosted by a conservative foundation, said he deliberately avoids talking to the media because he doesn’t want to provide “them and everyone else the ammunition they need and we lose this seat.” Is Bruce Poliquin actually saying that if he shares his objectives with his constituents, he fears he will lose his congressional seat? Ouch.

The answer to my questions seems to be “We really don’t know much about Bruce Poliquin.” And that seems to be the way he wants it. After all, the less he shares about his politics with the media “and everyone else,” the better his chances of keeping his congressional seat.

Mark Nordberg

Litchfield

