A Hollis man died Monday in a two-car crash on Route 35 in Lyman.
Maine State Police said Alexander Mcinnis, 29, was driving south when he crossed the center line. He struck a vehicle driven by Rachel Thurston, 46, of Lovell. Mcinnis died at the scene, and Thurston was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said it is unclear why Mcinnis crossed into oncoming traffic, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
