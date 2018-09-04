WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, golf’s most prominent players for more than two decades, never realized the Ryder Cup would mean so much.

For Woods, it’s the culmination of a comeback that began in January after a fourth surgery on his lower back. For Mickelson, more than setting a record by playing his 12th Ryder Cup, the 48-year-old gets what he believes will be his last chance to capture that gold trophy away from home.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk added them to his team Monday evening as wild-card selections, along with Bryson DeChambeau.

Woods agreed to be a vice captain in late February, and he set a goal to be in Paris on Sept. 28-30 as a player.

“It’s incredible, it really is, to look back at the start of the year and now to have accomplished a goal like that,” Woods said. “To be a part of this team, and now to be a player is just … beyond special.”

Mickelson had qualified for every team since 1995, a streak that ended this year when he finished No. 10 in the standings. His 12th appearance breaks the Ryder Cup record held by Nick Faldo.

Mickelson has only been on three winning teams – at Brookline in 1999, Valhalla in 2008 and two years ago at Hazeltine. His last time overseas was at Gleneagles, where he infamously closed out a losing press conference by questioning captain Tom Watson and the direction the PGA of America was taking the U.S. team.

That led to sweeping changes in the U.S. structure, mainly by giving players a stronger voice.

Furyk still has one more captain’s pick he will announce on Monday after the BMW Championship.

Woods and Mickelson were logical choices. Woods briefly had the lead Sunday in the British Open until he tied for sixth, and he shot a career-best final round of 64 to finish second in the PGA Championship.

Mickelson won another World Golf Championship in March, though he hasn’t seriously contended since then.

DeChambeau narrowly missed out on one of the eight automatic spots by missing the cut at the PGA Championship, but won the first two FedEx Cup playoff events.

