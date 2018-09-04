BIDDEFORD — Mia Sargent scored on a penalty kick midway through the first half, then added her second goal 10 minutes into the second half to lead Deering to a 2-1 girls’ soccer win over Biddeford on Tuesday.

Biddeford got on the board with 10 minutes remaining on a goal from Kaely O’Guinn, who scored from Claudia Janelle.

Gianna Charest made 16 saves for Deering (1-0). Jillian Lewis also stopped 16 for Biddeford (0-2).

Brunswick 9, Edward Little 0: Anna Kousky had three goals to lead the Dragons over visiting Edward Little.

Isabella Banks added two goals, while Charlotte MacMillan, Bailey Hartill, Emily Larochelle and Marley Groat each scored once.

Aisley Snell made five saves for the shutout, while Allie Annear made seven saves for Edward Little.

HALL-DALE 4, WISCASSET 1: Lilly Platt scored two first-half goals as the Bulldogs beat the Wolverines in Wiscasset.

Naomi Lynch and Bella Marino also scored for Hall-Dale (2-0), and Olivia Bourque had two assists. Maggie Gross made three saves.

Kayla Cossette scored for Wiscasset (0-1), while Lily Souza made 17 saves.

MARANACOOK 4, OCEANSIDE 3: Emily Harper scored three goals as the Black Bears beat the Mariners in Readfield.

Kate Mohlar also scored for Maranacook (2-0), and Skyeler Webb made nine saves in the victory.

Cyra Fait, Abby Veilleux and Gabby Straka scored for Oceanside (1-1).

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 3: Luna Barrionuevo scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second half as the Raiders (1-1) beat the Hawks (0-2) in Fryeburg.

Sharlah-Mae Day scored twice, and Brooke Juneau added a goal for Fryeburg.

Laykin Hink paced the Hawks with two goals. Gaby Black also scored.

MT. ARARAT 1, LEWISTON 0: Reese Turcotte scored just over two and half minutes into the second half as Mt. Ararat won at Lewiston.

Abby Sirois made four saves to preserve the shutout, while Gemma Landry deflected 13 shots between the posts for Lewiston.

TRAIP 3, POLAND 1: Molly Sawtelle, Sydney Auclair and Kathleen McPherson scored to lead visiting Traip Academy over Poland.

Goalie Sophie Vallee made nine saves for the Knights (2-1), while goalie Abby Pitcairn repelled six to earn the win in net for Traip (2-0).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2, LAKE REGION 0: Laurel Thomas and Lydia Espling scored a goal each as Gray-New Gloucester beat Lake Region 2-0 in Gray.

Goalie Madison Rock stopped 19 shots for Lake Region (0-1), while Chelsea Davis made a single save to earn the win in net for Gray-New Gloucester (1-1).

BOOTHBAY 6, DIRIGO 1: Reagan Cola scored four goals to lead the Boothbay over Dirigo at Dixfield.

Olivia Paolillo added two goals for the and Lillie Williams scored for the Cougars.

Emilie Crocker made four saves for Boothbay, while Katherine Morse stopped 10 shots for Dirigo.

BUCKFIELD 10, PINE TREE ACADEMY 0: Katy Henderson scored three goals as Buckfield rolled to over Pine Tree Academy in Portland.

Hannah Shields and Molly Bourget scored two goals each for the Bucks (1-0). Single tallies from Sami Patenaude, Isabelle Laughton and Siana Jacobs completed the scoring.

Briana Foley and Chloe DePalma turned aside a collective 15 shots for Pine Tree Academy (0-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Paige Cote and Kylie Leavitt each scored two goals to propel St. Dominic to a 6-0 field hockey win at South Hiram.

Caroline Johnson and Charlotte Castonguay also scored for the Saints. Cote also had three assists for St. Dom’s.

GREELY 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Maddy Perfetti, Hannah Perfetti and Megan Beaulieu each scored as the Rangers edged the Patriots in Gray.

Zoe Barnes and Madelyn Cote each scored for the Patriots (1-1).

Cassie Ward made five saves for Greely (1-1), while Mack Baston had 10 shots for Gray-New Gloucester.

YORK 1, YARMOUTH 0: Bailey Oliver scored in the first overtime to lift the Clippers (2-0) over the Wildcats (1-1) in Yarmouth.

Emlyn Patry recorded the assist on the winning goal, and Julianna Kiklis was in goal for the shutout.

MORSE 5, OCEANSIDE 1: Five players scored for the Shipbuilders (2-0) and Kim St. Pierre had two assists in a win over the Mariners (0-1) in Bath.

Morse got goals from Vanessa St. Pierre, Addie Yung, Macie Coffin, Maggie Moore and Kennedy St. Pierre.

Amanda Frost scored for Oceanside.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, FREEPORT 1: Maggie Powers scored two goals in the second half to help the Raiders (2-0) rally past the Falcons (1-1) in Freeport.

Freeport took a 1-0 lead when Natalie Anderson scored four minutes into the game, but Powers tied it three minutes into the second half and put in her go-ahead goal six minutes later.

Katelyn Rouleau had nine saves for Freeport.

POLAND 4, LAKE REGION 3: Hwida Nawass scored the winning goal on a penalty stroke with 4:42 left in overtime to lift the Knights (1-1) past the Lakers (0-2) in Naples.

Lake Region led 2-0 at halftime on goals from Paige Davis and Kaitlyn Plummer, but Nawass scored at the 24:54 mark of the second half, then Olivia Bell tied the game less than three minutes later.

The Lakers took the lead again on a score from Delaney Mesrve, but Brianna Doucette scored with 9:13 remaining to tie it and force overtime.

VOLLEYBALL

GORHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Meg Perry had 12 kills and Caralin Mills had seven to lead the Rams (2-0) to a five-set win over the Red Riots (0-1) in Gorham.

Isabelle Gold had 25 sets for Gorham, who took sets 1, 3 and 5 by scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 15-5.

South Portland won the second set 26-24 and the fourth, 25-22.

YARMOUTH 3, BRUNSWICK 0: Maggie Murray recorded eight kills and six aces to lead Yarmouth (2-0) past Brunswick/Mt. Ararat (0-1) at Brunswick.

Dominique Moran finished with 10 assists for the Clippers.

Kathleen Trapp had two service aces, four kills and nine digs for Brunswick.

