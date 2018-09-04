SEATTLE — A brawl involving several players broke out in the Seattle Mariners’ clubhouse before a game at Safeco Field.

Shortstop Jean Segura, catcher Mike Zunino and other players were involved in the skirmish Tuesday night.

Moments after center fielder Dee Gordon politely asked reporters to leave the locker room, the double doors burst open with players shoving and shouting.

Mariners Manager Scott Servais didn’t provide details of the altercation. He said frustration on a team sometimes builds up and boils over.

The trouble came before Seattle played Baltimore. The Mariners have gone through a rough few months and trail Oakland by 5 1/2 games for the second AL wild-card spot. Seattle was 111/2 games ahead of the A’s in mid-June.

PHILLIES: Infielder Maikel Franco has reported worsening soreness in his right wrist, and he’s expected to return to Philadelphia for evaluation by a specialist.

Earlier X-rays were negative, but Franco missed his second game in a row Tuesday in Miami, and he’ll likely undergo an MRI.

The Phillies recalled infielder J.P. Crawford from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

• Ryan Howard has officially retired nearly two years after he last played in the majors with the Phillies.

The 2006 NL MVP spent 13 seasons with the Phillies and helped them win five division titles and the 2008 World Series. He hit 382 homers and had 1,194 RBI with a .258 career average.

Howard, 38, made his announcement in an article for The Players’ Tribune.

After becoming a free agent following the 2016 season, Howard played briefly in Triple-A for affiliates of the Braves and Rockies in 2017.

WHITE SOX: All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu says doctors performed emergency surgery last month to correct a groin condition.

Abreu said he had testicle torsion. He had surgery on Aug. 21 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

“It was one of my testicles turned sideways and was strangled,” Abreu said through a translator. “The doctor had to perform emergency surgery to save it. I never thought about it, but it was serious.”

White Sox GM Rick Hahn says he expects Abreu back in the lineup by mid-September.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 22 homers and 78 RBI in 122 games.

DODGERS: Outfielder Yasiel Puig lost his appeal of a two-game suspension and started serving the discipline with Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Puig was involved in an altercation with San Francisco’s Nick Hundley during an Aug. 14 game, taking an open-handed swipe at the catcher’s mask. Puig is eligible to return for Friday’s series opener at Colorado.

