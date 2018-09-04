TORONTO — Ryne Stanek became the first rookie pitcher in 75 years to start consecutive games and combined with six relievers on a three-hitter in Tampa Bay’s 4-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, which extended the Rays’ winning streak to four.

A night after throwing one inning and 16 pitches, Stanek allowed Devon Travis’ leadoff double and hit Kendrys Morales with a pitch with one out. Stanek escaped a 10-pitch first inning when Randal Grichuk struck out as Morales was caught stealing second.

Stanek became the first rookie to start back-to-back games since the St. Louis Cardinals’ Red Munger got one out in a loss to Philadelphia on July 28, 1943, then pitched a complete game victory over the Phillies the following day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Stanek became the third pitcher to start consecutive games for the Rays after Sergio Romo against the Los Angeles Angels on May 19 and 20 this year and James Shields on both sides of the All-Star break in 2009.

Before Romo, the previous big league pitcher to start consecutive games was Milwaukee’s Zack Grienke, who was ejected after four pitches on July 7, 2012, and started again the next day.

Hunter Wood (1-1) pitched two hitless innings, Jalen Beeks worked 22/3 innings, Jose Alvarado got one out, Diego Castillo pitched the seventh and eighth, and Adam Kolarek got the first out in the ninth. Romo entered with runners at the corners and got his 19th save in 26 chances when Grichuk fouled out and Kevin Pillar flied out.

INDIANS 9, ROYALS 3: Mike Clevinger struck out 10, Francisco Lindor hit another leadoff homer and host Cleveland moved closer to its third straight AL Central title.

The Indians ended a three-game losing streak and reduced their magic number for clinching another division title to 11.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 7, REDS 3: Starling Marte hit a two-run homer, Gregory Polanco had a two-run double and Pittsburgh won at home.

Joe Musgrove (6-8) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Pirates, who improved to 12-4 against the Reds this season.

Scooter Gennett homered twice for Cincinnati.

Marte’s homer in the fourth scored Pablo Reyes, who reached on his first major league hit. Polanco drove in Marte and Adam Frazier with a double in the third. Frazier doubled and scored on Francisco Cervelli’s single in the first.

The top four batters in Pittsburgh’s lineup went a combined 8 for 17 and drove in five runs.

Musgrove (6-8) allowed two runs and struck out eight. He gave up five hits – four singles – over 61/3 innings.

Reds starter Cody Reed (0-2) permitted six runs and nine hits in a season-high five innings. It was Reed’s third start of the season for Cincinnati. He’s made 10 relief appearances.

Gennett hit solo home runs in the seventh and eighth, giving him 22 homers this season. It was his second multihomer game of the year.

Cincinnati chased Musgrove in the seventh and loaded the bases. Pirates reliever Richard Rodriguez hit Phillip Ervin with a pitch, allowing one run to score, but struck out Dilson Herrera and got Mason Williams to ground out.

Reyes drove in his first career run with a double in the eighth.

PHILLIES 9, MARLINS 4: Carlos Santana homered to start a four-run first inning and the visiting Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jake Arrieta (10-9) struck out a season-high 11 and earned his first win since July 31. He allowed four runs in 71/3 innings and improved to 5-1 in eight career starts against the Marlins.

J.T. Realmuto hit two solo homers off Arrieta, increasing his season total to 20.

Asdrubal Cabrera drove in three runs with his 23rd homer and a double for the Phillies. Santana drove in a two runs and scored twice, while Cesar Hernandez hit a bases-loaded triple.

The Phils had totaled five runs in their previous four games, and Santana gave them a jolt leading off for only the fifth time this season. After he hit his 21st homer, Hernandez’s three-run triple later in the inning made it 4-0.

