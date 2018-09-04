COLLEGES

St. Joe’s rolls to 3-0 men’s soccer win over Husson

Noah Elmore, Noah Robinson and Austin Ward each scored and St. Joseph’s College rolled to a 3-0 men’s soccer win over Husson on Tuesday in Standish.

The Monks improved to 2-0 while the Eagles fell to 1-0-1.

Kyle Townsend stopped seven shots for Husson.

n CJ Masterson put Bowdoin ahead 1-0 in the 44th minute, scoring from Matty McColl, and the Polar Bears cruised to a season-opening 4-0 win over the University of New England (1-1) at Pickard Field in Brunswick.

Bowdoin poured it on in the second half with goals from Charlie Ward, Drake Byrd and Moctar Niang. McColl assisted on the final two goals to give him three in the game.

Will Shearon stopped nine shots for the Nor’easters.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Emma Lombardo scored in the 45th minute from Sarah DiPillo and Bates went on to a 2-0 season-opening win over Maine Maritime in Lewtston

Caroline Bogue scored an unassisted goal in the 55th minute to make it 2-0.

Emily Conway stopped 11 shots for Maine Maritime (1-1).

FOOTBALL: Alabama Coach Nick Saban made it official: Tua Tagovailoa is the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide’s coach didn’t wait for the question to be asked before saying what even he figures “everybody knows.” He says two-year starter Jalen Hurts will still play a role.

GYMNASTICS

PERRY RESIGNS: Kerry Perry resigned under pressure as USA Gymnastics president Tuesday, the move coming days after the U.S. Olympic Committee questioned her ability to lead a path forward for an organization rocked by scandal.

Perry spent nine months on the job and repeatedly came under scrutiny by athletes who felt she was mishandling the fallout from the tumult surrounding disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: U.S. captain Jim Courier brought doubles stalwart Mike Bryan out of Davis Cup retirement for the semifinals. Bryan was part of the lineup Courier selected Tuesday for the matches in Croatia from Sept. 14-16.

John Isner won’t travel with the Americans because his wife is due to give birth to the couple’s first child this month.

HOCKEY

NHL: Winnipeg signed captain Blake Wheeler to a $41.25 million, five-year contract extension.

The 32-year-old Wheeler led the Jets with a career-high 91 points last season. He had 23 goals, and his 68 assists were tied for the NHL lead.

BASKETBALL

NBA: San Antonio signed forward Chimezie Metu, its second-round draft pick out of Southern California.

The 6-foot-11 Metu averaged 15.9 points for the Trojans along with 7.4 rebounds and 1.74 blocks in 31 minutes per game.

n The Indiana Pacers signed Coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: IndyCar will make its debut at Circuit of the Americas in Texas and return to Laguna Seca, California, as part of its 2019 schedule.

The 17-race schedule drops Phoenix and Sonoma, California from the calendar.

The Texas track in Austin replaces Phoenix in March as the second race on the schedule. The road course opened in 2011, hosts a Formula One race and, at 4.048 miles, becomes the second-longest circuit on IndyCar’s schedule.

