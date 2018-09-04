A worker was injured in Portland’s Old Port on Tuesday morning when he was standing on an elevated scissor lift that fell over onto Center Street.

Capt. John Brennan of the Portland Fire Department said the man was injured but conscious when he was transported to a local hospital.

“He was conscious and breathing and talking,” Brennan said.

It appeared the man had been painting the side of a building at the intersection of Center and Commercial streets, and the scissor lift was on the cobblestone sidewalk when it toppled.

“It fell into one lane of Center Street closest to the building, and he ended up in the other lane on the ground,” Brennan said.

Multiple bystanders called 911 to report the accident, and one person alerted a nearby fire crew that was completing a call in the area. It is not clear who the worker’s employer is.

The Portland Police Department was also on scene, but did not immediately return a call for comment.

This story will be updated.

