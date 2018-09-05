NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Entertainer, actress, singer and songwriter Dolly Parton will be honored at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute event.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that she will be the first artist from the Nashville community honored at the annual MusiCares charity gala, which raises money for those in the music industry in times of financial, medical and personal need.

The tribute will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, two days before the Grammy Awards. The eight-time Grammy-winner is being recognized for her music and her support of numerous causes through the Dollywood Foundation.

– From news service reports

