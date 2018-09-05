Cole Anderson, Camden Hills senior: The three-time Maine Sunday Telegram All-State selection can become the first boy to win four Class A titles. He has verbally committed to a golf scholarship at Florida State.

Jeremy Baker, Cheverus senior: A veteran player who has scored for Cheverus at the state team tournament, Baker opened the season with a 1-under medalist score of 35.

Anthony Burnham, Scarborough senior: The two-time All-State pick tied Anderson for Class A individual honors last year after playing No. 1 for the Class A team champions, with a 37.9 scoring average.

Ethan Haag, Yarmouth junior: A Western Maine Conference all-star and fifth individually in Class B as a sophomore, Haag started this season with consecutive even-par rounds.

Thomas Higgins, Cheverus senior: A consistent regular-season performer, Higgins combines with Baker to make up one of the top 1-2 combinations in the state.

Ian Jarvis, Bonny Eagle junior: An all-SMAA Central Division first-team choice, Jarvis tied for sixth in last year’s Class A individual tournament.

Austin Legge, Cape Elizabeth senior: The returning All-State pick helped Cape Elizabeth win its second Class B team title in three years, then won the Class B individual crown with a 2-under 70.

Caleb Manuel, Mt. Ararat junior: A two-time All-State selection, Manuel is a consistent competitor who tied for medalist honors in last year’s Class A team competition and placed fifth in the individual tournament.

Armand Ouellette, Thornton Academy junior: His 75 led Thornton to a third-place finish in Class A last year, and he was fourth in the individual tournament with a 1-over 73. He averaged a team-low 37.5 strokes.

Rachel Smith, Greely junior: This year’s Maine Junior Champion is the favorite to win the girls’ individual title (she was third last season) and is the No. 1 player at Greely. She was the medalist in Greely’s first two matches.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: