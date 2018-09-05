Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh went back before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, as senators get their first chance to publicly interview President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, a member of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, is expected to face aggressive questions from Democrats on executive power, abortion rights, gun regulations and health care during his second day of confirmation hearings. The marathon event began at 9:36 a.m. and will last into the night, with each member of the committee receiving 30 minutes to speak in the first round of questions.

The hearing follows a full day of opening statements on Tuesday, in which Democrats registered loud objections and pushed Republicans for a delay in light of the more than 42,000 pages of documents on Kavanaugh’s career in the George W. Bush White House that were sent to the committee the previous night. Dozens of protesters added to the chaos, with the U.S. Capitol Police arresting 70 people for disorderly conduct or unlawful demonstrations.

Kavanaugh, 53, has a good chance of being confirmed when the Senate votes later this month.

In his first morning fielding questions from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh refused to answer an inquiry about whether a president must respond to a subpoena, an issue that could come before the Supreme Court in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I can’t give you an answer on that hypothetical question,” he told Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Feinstein had asked Kavanaugh about his views on investigations involving a sitting president. In the 1990s, Kavanaugh was a member of independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s team investigating President Bill Clinton, and took a hard line on questioning the president about what he called lies and “revolting behavior” involving intern Monica Lewinsky.

After subsequently serving in the George W. Bush White House in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Kavanaugh said he came to believe that sitting presidents should not be distracted by criminal investigations or civil lawsuits.

Kavanaugh emphasized Wednesday that he had not taken a position on constitutional issues regarding presidential investigations.

“They were ideas for Congress to consider. They were not my constitutional views,” Kavanagh said of his writing in a 2009 Minnesota Law Review article.

Kavanaugh also declined to answer a question from Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., about whether Trump is correct when he says he has the “absolute right to pardon himself.”

“I’m not going to answer,” the judge said, calling the question “hypothetical.”

“I hope for the sake of the country that remains a hypothetical question,” Leahy responded.

Kavanaugh was anxious to get ahead of questions on his view of presidential prerogative, and tried to put Feinstein at ease with his answers on abortion rights and whether Roe v. Wade should be respected as binding precedent or overturned.

In his initial response to committee chairman Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, Kavanaugh sought to dismiss previous remarks he had made that seemed to question the Supreme Court’s unanimous 1974 decision in U.S. v. Nixon, which said President Richard Nixon must turn over tapes of recordings he made in the Oval Office.

In a roundtable discussion with other lawyers years later, Kavanaugh ventured that “maybe Nixon was wrongly decided — heresy though it is to say so.” But supporters of Kavanaugh said the judge more often has referred to the decision as one of the greatest moments in American judicial history. “No one is above the law in our constitutional system,” he said Wednesday.

Kavanaugh repeatedly testified Wednesday that Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion, was settled precedent while indicating he recognizes the real-world consequences of the issue, saying: “I don’t live in a bubble.”

But under questioning from Feinstein, Kavanaugh did not say whether Roe was correctly decided – a punt that could give Democrats and abortion-rights supporters an opening to argue that the nominee could ultimately overturn the decision.

“One of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v. Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the last 45 years, as you know, and most prominently, most importantly reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992,” Kavanaugh testified.

Feinstein, who earlier cited the hundreds of thousands of women who had died because of illegal abortions in the years before Roe, appeared unpersuaded.

“How you make a judgment on these issues is really important to our vote as to whether to support you or not because I don’t want to go back to those death tolls,” she said. “I truly believe that women should be able to control her own reproductive systems.”

In response, Kavanaugh stressed to Feinstein, “I understand your point of view on that.”

“I understand the importance of the issue,” he said. “I don’t live in a bubble. I live in the real world.”

On other issues, Kavanaugh said he knew nothing about sexual harassment charges against former Judge Alex Kozinski of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, for whom Kavanaugh clerks and to whom he has remained close.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: