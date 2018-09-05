LEWISTON — A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the neck Wednesday afternoon during a fight on Knox Street, police said.

Police roped off an area near the corner of Knox and Maple streets at about 3:30 p.m. after a man was seen stumbling out of a parking lot bleeding from the neck.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and was being treated there early Wednesday night.

Witnesses said it appeared the man had come from an apartment complex at Knox and Maple streets. Police blocked off an apartment unit there as several detectives began an investigation.

No arrests had been made as of 6 p.m.

As police dealt with that stabbing, a woman was reported to have stabbed herself inside an apartment on Bartlett Street.

Police and paramedics went to that building, at 108 Bartlett St., and treated the woman inside an apartment.

The Bartlett Street stabbing followed a report of a large fight involving several people with baseball bats. It was not clear whether those two incidents were related.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: