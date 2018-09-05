FRIDAY, October 26 at 7:30 a.m.

Portland House of Music and Events



Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

About Deanna Sherman

As president and CEO of Dead River Co., Deanna Sherman oversees one of the largest energy companies in Northern New England. Founded in 1909, Dead River Co. is family-owned with over 1,000 employees serving customers in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and northern Massachusetts.

Sherman joined the company in 1986 and has worked in leadership roles including district manager, regional manager and vice president of the Energy Division. She became Dead River’s president and CEO in 2016.

Sherman is active in the community through her present and past board involvement with United Way of Greater Portland, Educate Maine, Junior Achievement of Maine, the Maine Energy Marketers Association and the University of Southern Maine Foundation.

Sherman holds a B.A. in government and public policy and French from Colby College and an MBA from the University of Southern Maine and is a certified burner technician.

Tickets include breakfast and coffee from The Holy Donut and Coffee By Design. Stage set is provided by Red Thread. Thank you to Press Hotel for providing accommodation.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program begins at 7:45 a.m and concludes at 9 a.m.

SIGN UP to get business news in your inbox 5 days each week.

PRESENTING SPONSOR

CONNECTORS









SERIES SPONSORS

Share

< Previous

Next >