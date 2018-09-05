Historians might remember Stormy Daniels most for her role in a still-unfolding presidential scandal.

But on Wednesday night, few patrons at PT’s Showclub are likely to be arguing politics when the adult film actress takes the stage for the first of two performances.

Billed as the “Make America Horny Again” tour, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is touring the nation’s strip clubs, signing autographs and taking fan photos. The tour, while not overtly political, is a prime display of the media savvy that has helped Daniels match President Trump blow for blow as each have criticized the other for the better part of a year.

Whether the political loggerheads will draw customers is yet to be seen.

“This is not fake news,” declared the Portland club’s roadside marquee. “Stormy Daniels Wednesday and Thursday.”

Daniels will perform twice each night, at 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., said PT’s general manager, Mike Collins.

Asked if Daniels would make any political statements, Collins said she would not.

“She is not going to have a microphone,” he said.

There may not be any need. Daniels, as a Trump adversary, has commanded one of the biggest bullhorns since his election.

Daniels entered the political fray in January, when the Wall Street Journal broke news that Daniels and Trump had a brief sexual affair in 2006, and that a month before the election, Daniels was paid $130,000 by Trump to keep quiet about it.

Her story is also similar to the allegations made by former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, who alleged she had sex with Trump and was paid to keep her story from emerging publicly.

The payment to McDougal came from American Media, Inc., a tabloid company that owns the National Enquirer and other outlets. McDougal’s story was never published, as part of a scheme known as “catch and kill,” which allowed AMI’s CEO and longtime Trump associate David Pecker to prevent the publication of stories that could have been damaging to the president in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The details of the payment arrangements were confirmed in federal court on Aug. 21, when Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion, one count of making a false statement to a bank and two campaign finance violations for willfully causing an illegal corporate contribution and making an excessive campaign contribution.

Trump at first denied knowing about the payment to Daniels in a statement to reporters aboard Air Force One in April, but his story shifted over time. By early May, Trump’s new personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, said Trump knew of the general arrangement between Cohen and Daniels, and that Trump repaid Cohen the $130,000. The president at later points then denied Giuliani’s statement, but during an interview Aug. 23 with Fox and Friends, Trump said the money came from him personally, not campaign funds, and that he only learned of the arrangement later on.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who was appointed to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign, also is investigating whether Trump took steps to obstruct justice during the special counsel investigation.

The campaign finance violations related directly to the payment to Daniels and McDougal, which Cohen admitted were made “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” the first time Trump was directly implicated in a criminal prosecution.

The payments, which far exceed federal campaign contribution limits, should have been disclosed because their primary purpose was to aid a federal candidate for office.

Cohen faces a prison sentence of between 46 and 63 months.

Daniels also is locked in civil litigation that grew out of her brush with Trump. She is suing Cohen in California court in an attempt to release her from the non-disclosure agreement, and she also is suing Trump personally, alleging defamation.

The lawsuit in California was placed on hold.

Collins, the strip club’s general manager, said Wednesday afternoon that it will be “all hands on deck” for Daniels’ performances on Wednesday and Thursday. Collins said customers should have no problem getting into one of Daniels’ four scheduled performances at PT’s Showclub, which has a seating capacity of 500 people.

Collins said Daniels has performed at PT’s Showclub on two previous occasions, though under much different circumstances.

“She didn’t have the star power before. She has got a lot of star power now, for sure,” he said. “People I’ve spoken with are aware of her story. I think there is a lot of curiosity.”

The club’s Facebook page promoted the show with a message: “There is a storm in Portland, Maine this week.” The message was set against the backdrop of a thunderstorm. On its website, PT’s displays an image of Daniels in a cowboy hat seated on top of a gasoline pump. The website describes her as the infamous Stormy Daniels, and adds “Top (less) Secret. Presidential Access Only.”

Despite the political undertones involved with Daniels appearance, Collins said he does not expect there to be much of a political theme to her appearance.

“This show is all about having fun,” Collins said.

Staff Writer Dennis Hoey contributed to this report.

