NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Easily overlooked in golf this week is that other “cup,” the one more about finances than flags.

Jordan Spieth sure hasn’t forgotten about the FedEx Cup.

One year after he was in the mix for the $10 million bonus until the final hour at East Lake in Atlanta, Spieth is simply trying to make sure he has a tee time at the Tour Championship. He is No. 27 in the FedEx Cup, and only the top 30 move on to the finale in two weeks.

“Each year you pick a schedule, and I have essentially assumed – based on the previous years – that would be part of it, and have a chance to win the FedEx Cup,” Spieth said Wednesday at the BMW Championship. “Each year, I’ve had an opportunity to win the FedEx Cup at the end of the year. This year, at this current state, I’m in a more difficult position to win the FedEx Cup than I’ve been in the last five years.”

He’s still inside the top 30 from the 70-man field at Aronimink who hope to advance to East Lake. Spieth figures he only needs a “normal” week in the third FedEx Cup playoff event, which starts Thursday.

A year ago, Louis Oosthuizen came into the BMW Championship at No. 24 and missed out on the Tour Championship by one point. The highest-seeded player who didn’t advance was Rickie Fowler in 2016, when he was No. 22 and missed by 0.57 points.

So for Spieth, there is work to be done.

And it’s not just the mathematical shot at the $10 million bonus, or even pride to not be left out of the Tour Championship for the first time since turning pro.

The PGA Tour has a policy that requires its members to play in a minimum of 25 tournaments. If they fall short of that, players have to add a tournament they have not played in four years. Because he added nothing new to his schedule this year, Spieth has to reach 25 events. And the only way to reach 25 events (the Ryder Cup counts) is to make it to the Tour Championship.

The policy is in its second year, and no one has violated it yet.

Also on the bubble are Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler.

Woods has finished out of the top 20 in both playoff events and has dropped five spots to No. 25, needing to play well to avoid missing the Tour Championship for the first time when playing a full schedule. Fowler missed the first two events with an injury and is No. 26.

RYDER CUP: Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey are the European team’s wild-card selections.

European captain Thomas Bjorn said he was picking experienced players to balance a team containing five rookies among the automatic qualifiers.

The eight qualifiers were Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren.

The Ryder Cup will take place at Le Golf National in Paris from Sept. 28-30. The United States won the last edition, at Hazeltine in 2016.

