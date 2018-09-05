SANFORD — Madison Wolf’s goal 40 seconds into overtime gave Falmouth a 1-0 win over Sanford in a Class A South girls’ soccer match Wednesday.

Lexi Bugbee set up the goal, gaining possession at midfield and passing ahead to Wolf, who lifted a shot over Sanford keeper Linda Johnson.

Jordan Wolf made six saves for the Yachtsmen (1-1). Johnson finished with 15 saves for Sanford (1-1).

GORHAM 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Emma Forgues scored two late goals for the Rams (2-0) in a win against the Trojans (0-2) in Gorham.

Forgues opened the scoring with 12 minutes left, taking a through ball from Hallie Shiers and beating two defenders before sending a shot along the ground into the far corner. Forgues added a second goal nine minutes later, with an assist from Olivia Michaud.

Lily Courtney was the winning keeper, with nine saves. Grace Mears stopped 13 shots for the Trojans.

BONNY EAGLE 4, WINDHAM 1: Emily Ginter, Maddie Boothby and Hailey Koons notched first-half goals to start the Scots (2-0) on their way to a win against the Eagles (1-1) in Windham.

Ginter score the opening goal 14:39 into the match with a shot into the upper-left corner from outside the 18.

Cassidy Koons added a second-half goal for Bonny Eagle before Belle Skvorak broke through for Windham on a penalty kick with 13 minutes left.

NOBLE 2, DEERING 0: Olivia Howard scored the only goal of the first half, and Maia Clark made it 2-0 in the opening minute of the second half as the Knights (1-1) defeated the Rams (1-1) at North Berwick.

Howard scored an unassisted goal 7:35 into the match. Clark converted a through ball from Bella April just 41 seconds into the second half.

Raegan Kelly made four saves for the shutout. Deering’s Gianna Charest turned back 11 shots.

WELLS 6, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Hannah Cottis scored four goals, including three in the first half, and added an assist to propel the Warriors (1-0) past the Seagulls (0-2) at Old Orchard Beach.

Kenzie Foss added a pair of goals, Ava Tavares had two assists, and Sarah Webb chipped in with an assist.

Riley Blatchford converted a penalty kick for Old Orchard Beach in the second half.

SOUTH PORTLAND 8, MASSABESIC 0: Brooklynn Ortiz scored three times while leading the Red Riots (1-1) past the Mustangs (0-2) in Waterboro.

Evelyn Selser contributed a goal and an assist. Jena Leckie, Jordyn Hulsey, Julia Banks and Mackenzie Farnham notched the other goals.

FIELD HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 1, KENNEBUNK 0: Haley Hinkle scored in the first half with assists from Sophie and Lucia Pompeo as the Stags (1-0) edged the Rams (1-1) in Portland.

WINDHAM 1, MASSABESIC 0: Molly McAllister stopped 15 shots, including a penalty stroke, and Danielle Libby scored 25 seconds into the match as the Eagles (1-1) shut out the Mustangs (1-1) at Windham.

NOBLE 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Kassidy Lessard scored in the second overtime to give the Knights (1-1) a win over the Red Riots (0-2) in North Berwick.

Lessard finished with two goals and an assist. Alyson Gregoire also scored for Noble, which trailed 2-0 at halftime, and Kaylee Mayotte made 20 saves.

Mary Conley got both goals for South Portland.

BIDDEFORD 7, BONNY EAGLE 0: Brooklyn Goff set up Jill McSorley for the first goal, then scored with an assist from Paige Laverriere as Biddeford (2-0) took early control against Bonny Eagle (0-2) at Standish.

Goff finished with two goals and an assist, and Laverriere had a goal and two assists. Abby Allen also scored twice, and Hailey Allen registered a goal and an assist.

BRUNSWICK 4, CAMDEN HILLS 2: The Dragons (1-1) received first-half goals from four players in a win over the Windjammers (0-2) at Brunswick.

Sara Scrapchansky, Shea Sullivan, Lauren Jacobs and Eliza Rudalevige scored goals for Brunswick.

Alyssa Bland and Lulu Lydon each got a goal for Camden Hills, and Ashlee McIntosh assisted on both goals.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 6, BOOTHBAY 1: The Phoenix (3-0) received goals from five players, including a pair from Emily Castonguay, as they rolled past the Seahawks (1-2) at Boothbay Harbor.

Lexi Lane scored for Boothbay, with an assist from Chloe Arsenault.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GREELY 0, FREEPORT 0: Freeport keeper Atticus Patrick made eight saves, and Greely’s Schuyler Wetmore stopped six shots as Freeport (1-0-1) played to a scoreless draw against the Rangers (0-0-2) in the first game on its new turf field.

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 2: Micah LaSalle scored twice in a span of 2:10 in the second half to complete a hat trick and rally the Lions (1-1) past the Guardians (0-1) at Portland.

LaSalle converted a feed from Isaac Steward to give GPCS a 1-0 halftime lead.

Kobe Jex put Seacoast Christian ahead early in the second half with a pair of unassisted goals.

