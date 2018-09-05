FARMINGTON — Hayden Spencer scored in the first half, and Kerrigan Demers and Samantha Ellis added second-half goals Wednesday as the University of Southern Maine topped UMaine-Farmington 3-0 in field hockey.

The win was the 200th career victory for Huskies Coach Bonny Brown-Denico.

The Huskies are 1-1; the Beavers 1-2.

BOWDOIN 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Kara Finnerty drove home the winning shot seven minutes into overtime, lifting the Polar Bears (1-0) over the Nor’easters (0-2) in Brunswick.

Abby Bashaw assisted on the winning goal.

Bowdoin led 1-0 at the half on Elizabeth Growney’s goal midway through the first half. Reanna Boulay tied the match for the Nor’easters 21 minutes into the second half, converting an assist by Kersey Boulay.

Maddie Ferrucci made seven saves for Bowdoin, and Liz Sargent 10 for New England.

COLBY 6, HUSSON 0: Myri Skodock had a pair of goals and Georgia Cassidy added a goal and four assists as the Mules (1-0) cruised by the Eagles (0-2) in a nonconference matchup at Waterville.

Emily Hogan and Delaney Keithley also scored for Colby.

Andrea Shaggy had five saves for Husson.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN JV 2, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 0: Sean Mitchell scored in the first half and Yuta Kobayashi in the second half as the Polar Bears (2-0) topped the SeaWolves (0-2) at Brunswick.

Ben Browne made seven saves for the shutout. Camden Labrecque stopped 11 for SMCC.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, MAINE MARITIME 0: Benjamin Musese scored his first of three goals on a setup from Ibrahim Mohamed in the 19th minute as the Huskies (1-1-1) grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead and handled the Mariners (0-2) at Castine.

Sheddy Agbonsalo assisted on Musese’s second-half goals.

Andrew Coleman stopped 10 shots for Maine Maritime, Charlie Mull made one save for Southern Maine.

COLBY 2, THOMAS 1: Ethan Fabricant converted Garrett Dickey’s assist 17 minutes into the second half, breaking a 1-1 tie as the Mules opened their season by beating Thomas (2-1) in Waterville.

The Terriers took an early lead when Kyle Patterson scored from D.J. Nicholas 6:14 into the game. However, Cam Clouse tied the game less then two minutes before the half.

BATES 2, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Ciaran Bardong and Sam Huebschmann scored second-half goals to push the Bobcats (1-0) past the Beavers (1-2) in Lewiston.

Bardong scored from Peder Bakken with 25:41 left in regulation, and Huebschmann scored six minutes later from Liam Goldfarb.

Bates goalie Robbie Montanaro did not face a shot on goal. Matthew Wilson had five saves for the Beavers.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BABSON 0, BOWDOIN 0: Maddison Gierschick stopped 10 shots for the Beavers (2-0-1) and Sabrina Albanese had a pair of saves for the Polar Bears as the teams played to a scoreless draw at Brunswick.

COLBY 8, THOMAS 0: Catherine Fraser had a hat trick and a pair of assists as the Mules (2-0) got by the Terriers (1-3) at Waterville.

Juliette Nadeau had a pair of goals and an assist, and Charlotte White and Olivia Greif each added a goal and an assist. Hanna Brozdowski also scored Colby.

MAINE 1, HARVARD 0: Emma Donovan scored her first goal of the season in the 34th minute off a deflection from the top of the box to give the Black Bears (2-2-1) a win over the Crimson (2-3) in a nonconference matchup at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kat Hess had two saves for Harvard, and Annalena Kriebisch stopped three shots for Maine to record the shutout.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, CURRY 2: Adela Kalilwa put in the winner with 3:08 to play in regulation as the Huskies (3-0) outlasted the Colonels (1-1) in a nonconference match at Milton, Massachusetts.

Maddie Wilson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal for Curry in the 16th minute, but Lauren Pelletier answered on a feed from Ciera Berthiaume in the 22nd minute.

Sarah Sterns regained the lead for the Colonels with an unassisted goal in the 71st minute, but Berthiaume countered with her unassisted goal for Southern Maine 2:39 later.

Taylor Canastra had seven saves for Curry, Katelyn DeMaio stopped eight shots for the Huskies.

