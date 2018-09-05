SOCCER

The U.S. Soccer Federation says it will identify a preliminary list of candidates for the new position of general manager for the women’s national team by November.

The U.S. Soccer Board of Directors announced the creation of GM positions for the men’s and women’s national teams last December. Former U.S. midfielder Earnie Stewart started as GM of the men’s side this month.

Because the next 10 months are expected to be busy for the women’s team, with World Cup qualifying next month and the tournament set for next summer in France, the women’s GM will initially serve in an observation and support role, aiding Coach Jill Ellis.

U.S. Soccer expects to identify up to 10 candidates over the next two months before conducting interviews through next year. The field will be cut to two or three before a final recommendation is made to the board.

NIGERIA: The Nigerian soccer federation banned a senior national team coach for one year for accepting $1,000 from an undercover reporter.

Salisu Yusuf, who has the title of Nigeria chief coach under technical director Gernot Rohr, was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 after he was filmed taking cash from the same undercover reporting team that exposed FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi of Ghana.

Yusuf accepted money after a reporter posing as an agent asked him to select certain players for a tournament in Morocco earlier this year, when Yusuf was in sole charge of the team.

MLS: Brian Wright scored his first MLS goal in the 71st minute and the visting New England Revolution beat New York City 1-0 on for FC’s first home loss of the season.

New England (8-10-9) snapped a nine-game winless streak to move within three points of sixth-place Montreal. NYC (14-8-6) has just one win in its last seven games.

HOCKEY

NHL: Alvin Brian “Ab” McDonald, who played 14 NHL seasons and scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal for the Blackhawks in 1961, died Tuesday night. He was 82.

• The investment group hoping to bring an expansion franchise to Seattle for the 2020 season has announced a new set of local investors including Seattle Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer and members of the Ackerley family that previously owned the Seattle SuperSonics.

Seattle Hockey Partners will make a presentation before the executive committee of the NHL Board of Governors on Oct. 2.

SPEEDSKATING

RETIREMENT: Olympic great Viktor Ahn is retiring.

The South Korean-born Russian short-track speedskater, who is 32 years old, is the most decorated athlete in his sport in Olympic history.

Ahn won three gold medals while competing for South Korea in 2006 as Ahn Hyun-soo. He then won three more in 2014 for Russia as Viktor Ahn after switching allegiance following conflicts with the South Korean coaching staff.

RUNNING

OBIT: Paul Koech, a former world half marathon champion and long-time teammate of Kenyan great Paul Tergat, has died. He was 49.

The Kenyan track and field federation said Koech died Monday after a short illness.

Koech won the world half marathon championship in Zurich in 1998. At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, he finished sixth in the 10,000 meters and the following year was fourth at the world championships. Tergat won silver in both of those races.

