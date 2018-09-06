HARPSWELL — A judge has struck down a lawsuit against the town of Harpswell, potentially clearing the way for the demolition of a decades-old water tower at Mitchell Field.

The ruling on Wednesday by Cumberland Superior Court Justice A. M. Horton is the most recent development in a months-long battle between the Friends of Mitchell Field and the town over the fate of the water tower, which was first erected in the 1950s. While Harpswell voters opted to have the tower demolished at their annual town meeting in March, the Friends of Mitchell Field have worked tirelessly to force a revote, claiming that the original vote was tainted with misinformation.

In April, the group produced a petition calling for another vote which the selectmen ultimately denied. The group has argued that the selectmen were wrong to deny a petition with valid signatures, and went ahead with organizing their own unauthorized town meeting. The town’s attorney claimed that the warrant for that town meeting was invalid, and shortly thereafter the Friends of Mitchell Field filed a lawsuit against the town.

In ruling in the town’s favor, Horton stated that Harpswell selectmen did not act unreasonably in denying a petition from the Friends of Mitchell Field calling for a revote on whether to keep or demolish the water tower. The judge also ruled that the Friends of Mitchell Field’s warrant for a town meeting did not comply with Maine law and was not valid.

“We’re very pleased with the decision,” said Harpswell Town Attorney Amy Tchao. “I think it vindicated the town’s handling of this matter and I think the court saw that the town acted fairly in dealing with the petitioners’ request from start to finish.”

Friends of Mitchell Field member Robert McIntyre told the Forecaster that the group would meet Thursday to discuss whether it will file an appeal.

“We really need to talk to the attorney and talk to other members of the Friends and reach a conclusion, but we need to act fast,” he said.

McIntyre said he expected the Friends would have an “opinion” about how to proceed by Sept. 7.

