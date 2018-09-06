After Judge Brett Kavanaugh was seated on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, he decided not to cast ballots. This court, often considered the second-highest in the country, does not require this level of impartiality, but Brett Kavanaugh voluntarily acts with restraint and integrity at all times so that he can focus on issuing just and fair decisions.

Regardless of political affiliation or belief, his courtroom and those who appear before him are ensured his full attention and fairness.

Judge Kavanaugh once wrote, “The judge’s job is to interpret the law, not to make the law or make policy. So read the words of the statute as written. Read the text of the Constitution as written, mindful of history and tradition. … Don’t make up new constitutional rights that are not in the text of the Constitution. Don’t shy away from enforcing constitutional rights that are in the text of the Constitution.”

That’s exactly the kind of approach my neighbors and I value from someone considering important issues.

Heather W. Sirocki

Republican state representative

Scarborough

