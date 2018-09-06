NEW HIRES

CES Inc. hired four people to its staff.

John Kuchinski, P.E., joined CES as senior project engineer in its Saco office.

Kuchinski brings more than 30 years of experience in designing large-scale commercial, industrial, and residential land development projects.

Chelsea Cyr joined its Brewer office as senior project assistant. She is currently working on her master’s degree in business administration through Husson University’s online program.

Jeffrey Weeks joined as a survey technician.

He also graduated in May with a degree in survey engineering technology and a minor in construction.

Cody Lyons joined its engineering division as a structural professional.

Lyons graduated in May with a degree in civil engineering.

Adria Horn joined Tilson as vice president of workforce development

Horn previously served as director of Maine’s Bureau of Veterans’ Services for three years, where she led local and national veteran outreach and legislative initiatives.

PROMOTION

Chris Snowdeal was promoted to project manager at CES Inc.

Snowdeal has nearly two decades of structural engineering work experience. He graduated from UMaine with a degree in civil engineering.

“Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.”

Share

< Previous

Next >