The parent company of the Bangor Daily News is purchasing a marketing firm.

Bangor Publishing Co. is acquiring Pulse Marketing Agency, a Bangor marketing and advertising agency. Terms were not disclosed in a news release announcing the deal.

Bangor Publishing said the acquistion, expected to close Oct. 1, reflects the company’s commitment to invest and grow its digital business.

Pulse Marketing Agency was founded in 2009 by Cíntia Miranda. It has clients of various sizes in Maine, New England and the U.S.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: