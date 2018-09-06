KENNEBUNK — Brett Clark and Ariel Calandri scored in the first seven minutes Thursday, and Kennebunk went on to a 3-1 victory against Sanford in an SMAA boys’ soccer game.

Clark scored off a cross in the fourth minute and Ariel Calandri converted an assist from Sam Tartre three minutes later to give the Rams (3-0) a quick advantage over Sanford (2-1).

Alex Kirven scored on a breakaway to bring the Spartans within 2-1 late in the half, but Tristan Wirth scored with 13 minutes remaining in the game for Kennebunk.

Josh Erickson-Harris made one save for the Rams. Garret Gallant of Sanford had eight saves.

ST. DOMINIC 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Alex Roy and Bryson Kieltyka scored second-half goals as the Saints (1-1-1) rallied past Sacopee Valley (0-1) at Auburn.

Mike Murphy scored for the Hawks in the first half.

St. Dom’s outshot Sacopee, 10-5. Matt Gosselin saved four shots for the Saints and Matt Day stopped eight for Sacopee.

SCARBOROUGH 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Tony Clavette and Elliot Dumais scored for the Red Storm (3-0) against the Trojans (0-3) at Saco.

Noah Drapeau found Clavette in the first half and Dan Travers assisted on Dumais’ goal in the second.

Travis Snyder stopped five shots for Thornton. Nathan Taggart made one save for Scarborough.

FALMOUTH 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Josh LeFevre chipped in two goals and Gus Ford added another as the Yachtsmen (1-1) shut out the Scots (1-1-1) at Falmouth.

Tom Fitzgerald, Nik Hester and Charlie Adams had assists.

Ben Atkinson made 11 saves for Bonny Eagle.

GORHAM 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Grant Nadeau and Cooper Lyons scored in the first half and the Rams (3-0) held off the Red Riots (1-1) at Gorham.

Trevor Gray made 11 saves to preserve the shutout. Shippen Savidge and Paul Zechman combined to stop eight shots for South Portland.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 2, MORSE 0: Dom Denico and Sage Hapgood-Belanger scored to lift the Eagles (1-2) over Morse (0-2-1) at South China.

David McGraw made five saves for Erskine. Asa Hodgdon stopped seven shots for Morse.

MARSHWOOD 2, MASSABESIC 2: Mike LeSelva put in a free kick with 6:20 left in regulation to pull Marshwood (2-0-1) into a 2-2 tie with the Mustangs (1-1-1) at Waterboro,

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead when Henry Honkonen scored from Sam Fitzgerald after 27 minutes, but Ryan Hersey tied it with five minutes left in the half. Dilan McEneaney gave Massabesic a 2-1 lead two minutes into the second half from James Davenport.

Neil Letellier and George McDonnell combined for five saves for Marshwood. Caleb Smalley had seven saves for the Mustangs.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Ryan Baker scored two goals in the second half as the Panthers (3-0) erased a 1-0 lead to beat the Rangers (1-2) at Kittery.

Cam Goodrich and Alasdair Swett each had an assist.

Julian Etauri made 12 saves for NYA. Jayce Nielsen made 12 saves for Traip.

Share

< Previous

Next >