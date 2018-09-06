FRYEBURG — Kaylee Emery and Kirsten Wentworth scored first-half goals Thursday, and Fryeburg Academy went on to a 3-0 victory against Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game.

Maggie Powers made it 3-0 from Abigail Hewes in the second half for Fryeburg (3-0). Ryan Buffy and Camden Jones added assists.

Cayte Tillotson made 12 saves for Yarmouth (1-2).

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Amber Rose scored three goals – all in the first half – to lead the Panthers (1-1) over the Hawks (0-2-1) at Yarmouth.

Emilia McKenney added a goal and an assist, setting up a goal by Katie Larson.

POLAND 1, YORK 0: Sophia Martin scored with 18 seconds remaining as the Knights (2-1) defeated the Wildcats (2-1) at Poland.

SCARBOROUGH 2, FALMOUTH 0: Hannah Dobecki and Kelby Woolverton scored to lead the Red Storm (2-0) over the Yachtsmen (1-1-1) at Scarborough.

Tansey Hughes and Lilly Erickson earned assists.

Abby Roy stopped nine shots for the shutout. Caitlin Bull made three saves.

SKOWHEGAN 12, BRUNSWICK 0: Emily Reichenbach scored four goals to lead the Indians (3-0) over Brunswick (0-3) at Skowhegan.

Logan Wing added two goals for Skowhegan. Elizabeth York, Meredith Mitchell, Maliea Kelso, Adella Foss, Brooklyn Hubbard and Aja Rogers also scored, and McKenzie McConnell made one save.

Rachel Tuck made two saves for Brunswick.

CONY 2, OXFORD HILLS 1: Sophie Whitney scored with 3:05 left in the second overtime, giving the Rams (1-2) a win over Oxford Hills (2-1) at South Paris.

Anna Stolt scored from Sierra Prebit and Kami Lambert, and Emily Douglas made five saves for Cony.

Kate Bowen scored from Brooke Carson and Madison Day made seven saves for the Vikings.

MESSALONSKEE 4, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Kaitlyn Smith scored twice to propel Messalonskee (3-0) over Edward Little (1-2) at Oakland.

Rylee Poulin and Abby Breznyak also scored.

Rylie Genest (four) and Julia Vigue (four) needed only eight saves to preserve the shutout. Elise Syphers turned aside 15 shots for Edward Little.

LEAVITT 4, MARANACOOK 0: Kayla Leclerc scored twice to lead the Hornets (1-2) over Maranacook (0-3) at Readfield.

Daisy Twitchell and Page Mantel also scored for Leavitt.

Alyssa Pratt made 10 saves for Maranacook.

GARDINER 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Maggie Bell scored three goals to pace the Tigers (3-0) over Lincoln Academy (0-2) at Gardiner.

Madeline Walker and Jaz Clary also scored, and Piper Lavoie had two assists.

WINSLOW 7, OLD TOWN 1: Bodhi Littlefield and Abby Washburn each scored three goals to carry the Black Raiders (2-1) over Old Town (1-2) at Winslow.

Silver Clukey had the other goal for Winslow, and Leah Pelota and Justice Picard combined to make six saves.

Maddy Emerson scored and Maddie Diaz made 10 saves for the Coyotes.

LAWRENCE 3, NOKOMIS 2: Macie Larouche scored two goals, including the winner in overtime for the Bulldogs at Fairfield.

Larouche also had an assist, and Nora Buck had a goal and an assist. Marian Zawistowski made seven saves.

Lauryn Anderson scored twice for the Warriors, including with 50 seconds left in regulation to tie it.

SOCCER

YORK 4, GREELY 0: Jackie Tabora scored two goals, and Eliza Linn and Anabel Santini added one apiece as the Wildcats (2-0) cruised past the Rangers (0-2-1) at York.

Lily Brodsky of York and Savannah Lemieux of Greely each had seven saves.

HALL-DALE 2, CARRABEC 1: Madisyn Smith scored in the final minute, leading the Bulldogs (3-0) over Carrabec (0-1) at North Anson.

Hall-Dale was awarded an indirect kick and Smith knocked in a loose ball. Caden Wills also scored and Maggie Gross made seven saves for Hall-Dale.

Lauren Chestnut scored from Caitlin Crawford and Ashley Cates stopped 17 shots for the Cobras.

MARANACOOK 3, GARDINER 0: Emily Harper scored twice to lead the Black Bears (4-0) over the Tigers (0-3) at Gardiner.

Grace Despres also scored.

OXFORD HILLS 4, CONY 0: Cassidy Dumont, Ceceila Dieterich, Emily Wallace and Bella Divivo scored for Oxford Hills (2-0-1) against Cony (0-3) at Augusta.

Jillian Douglas earned the shutout with five saves. Kiara Henry of Cony had 14 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

SCARBOROUGH 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Mayne Gwyer scored 20 points to pace the Red Storm (2-0) to scores of 25-14, 25-7 and 25-15 over the Scots (0-2) at Scarborough.

DEERING 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Maddie Broda had 13 digs and 15 assists, and Ava Spach added four blocks and five kills as the Rams (2-1) outscored the Trojans (0-3) 25-17, 25-21 and 25-15 at Saco.

Janelle Ridge added six digs and Catherine Balzano had five aces for Deering.

Laura Fortier made seven kills for Thornton.

