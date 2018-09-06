TORONTO — Francisco Lindor had two solo homers and four RBI, Shane Bieber pitched into the seventh inning to remain unbeaten in nine road starts and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Lindor connected on right-hander Sam Gaviglio’s third pitch of the game, the seventh leadoff homer of his career, then went deep to right off Gaviglio again in the third for his eighth career multihomer game. Lindor has 33 home runs this season. He added a two-run single in the fifth and singled again in the ninth.

Toronto’s Rowdy Tellez doubled in the second and fourth innings after getting a pinch-hit double in his debut Wednesday, making him the first player in major league history with extra-base hits in each of his first three plate appearances.

Jason Kipnis hit a three-run shot off Blue Jays reliever Mark Leiter Jr. in the ninth, his 15th.

Bieber (9-3) allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in 61/3 innings, improving to 5-0 away from home.

Gaviglio (3-8) allowed five runs and six hits in 41/3 innings to lose for the fourth time in five starts.

• Cleveland removed the Chief Wahoo logo from the sleeve of its uniforms for the series, a move that is set to become permanent next season. The decision to nix the logo this series was partially driven by a failed legal challenge against the team when it played in Toronto during the 2016 AL Championship Series.

While Cleveland played the Blue Jays, a lawsuit was filed to have the logo and team name banned from Canadian TV. A judge dismissed the case.

The Indians will return to their regular uniforms when they play at Tampa Bay next week.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 6, REDS 2: Francisco Mejia hit a solo homer and a three-run shot during his first start as the Padres’ up-and-coming catcher, leading San Diego to a win at Cincinnati.

NOTES

HALL OF FAME: The Baseball Hall of Fame opened a new exhibit on Moe Berg, the major league catcher-turned-spy whose story was the subject of a Hollywood film this summer.

“Moe Berg: Big League Spy” recently opened at the museum in Cooperstown, New York.

The New York City-born son of Russian-Jewish immigrants was an Ivy League graduate who played more than 660 games over 15 seasons for the Dodgers, White Sox, Indians, Senators and Red Sox. During World War II he joined the Office of Strategic Services, predecessor to the CIA.

The exhibit chronicles his athletic and espionage exploits through his baseball artifacts and wartime documents.

The movie “The Catcher Was a Spy” was released in June, with Berg portrayed by Paul Rudd.

Berg died in 1972 at 70.

