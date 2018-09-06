AUTO RACING

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens fractured his spinal cord and neck, as well as seven other serious injuries, when he crashed at Pocono Raceway.

The family of the Canadian driver revealed the injuries Wickens suffered when his car launched into the fence Aug. 19 at the Pennsylvania track. Among the injuries are a thoracic spinal fracture, a fractured neck, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs and a fractured right forearm.

He had surgeries this week at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to repair fractures to both of his legs and hands and is expected to be moved to a rehabilitation center soon. It could be months before the severity of the injury is known.

SOCCER

MEXICO: The president of the second-tier Mexican soccer club Dorados of Sinaloa says Argentine great Diego Maradona has been hired as the team’s coach.

The club planned a formal presentation early next week in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan.

UNITED STATES: The next U.S. men’s soccer coach will be announced by the end of the year, possibly ahead of November exhibitions against England and Italy. The coach will have to move to Chicago, work out of the federation’s office and speak English.

Earnie Stewart is leading the search in his new role as men’s national team general manager. He said he has six or seven candidates and denied speculation the favorite is Columbus Crew Coach Gregg Berhalter.

TRACK

KENYA: Two senior Kenyan track and field officials were found not guilty by an IAAF ethics panel of extorting money from athletes in return for reducing doping bans or covering up positive tests despite there being some “credible evidence.”

Former IAAF Council member David Okeyo, who was banned for life from track and field by the IAAF last week in a separate case, and former Kenyan federation CEO Isaac Mwangi were cleared after prosecutors did not prove the charges against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

BASKETBALL

NBA: A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Miami Heat and Udonis Haslem agreed on a one-year, $2.4 million contract.

• Kevin Garnett is suing an accountant and his firm, alleging they helped a wealth manager steal $77 million from the retired Timberwolves and Celtics star.

The federal malpractice lawsuit alleges Kentucky-based accountant Michael Wertheim and Welenken CPAs enabled Charles Banks IV of Atlanta to defraud Garnett through businesses.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Two Florida International University players were shot Thursday afternoon.

Running back Anthony Jones was shot in the face and back, and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller was shot in the arm.

The condition of both players is stable, and the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

BASEBALL: Oregon State’s Pat Casey, who led the Beavers to three national championships, announced his retirement after 24 seasons with the team.

Casey, 59, was hired by the Beavers in 1995 after a stint at Division III George Fox. He compiled a 900-458-6 (.662) record at Oregon State.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes received a three-year contract extension and raise that will earn him $21 million over the next six years.

