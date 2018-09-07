BOSTON — Carlos Correa hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight game, rallying past the Boston Red Sox 6-3 Friday night in a matchup of AL division leaders.

The Red Sox, with the best record in the majors, had won three in row.

Boston starter David Price had allowed just one hit and retired 14 in a row when he went into the seventh with a 2-0 lead. He left after Alex Bregman’s double and a walk and, after Ryan Brasier took over, the Astros scored three times. J.D. Martinez tied it with a single for his second RBI of the game.

Houston then scored three times in the eighth. Correa put the AL Central leaders ahead, a wild pitch by Joe Kelly (4-2) scored another run and Tyler White added an RBI single.

Ryan Pressly (2-1) got two outs and Roberto Osuna posted his 14th save. Astro starter Gerrit Cole went six innings, giving up five hits and two runs and striking out eight.

Price tied a season-high with 10 strikeouts over 61/3 innings, allowing two hits and two runs. Boston had won the previous nine games he had started.

Yuli Gurriel’s RBI double and Tony Kemp’s two-run double off Brasier tied it in the seventh.

Martinez put AL East-leading Boston in front 1-0 with a sacrifice fly that scored Mookie Betts.

Xander Bogaerts hit his 20th home run to open the Boston fourth. He had an opportunity to put up more runs in the fifth but struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

NOTES: Manager Alex Cora said LHP Chris Sale (mild left shoulder inflammation) will return to the rotation as the “opener” when Boston begins its three-game series against Toronto. Sale will be limited to about two innings for 40 pitches.

