BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has agreed to plead guilty to sending threatening letters with white powder to President Trump’s sons.
U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said Friday that 25-year-old Daniel Frisiello of Beverly reached a plea deal on 13 counts of mailing a threat and six counts of false information and hoaxes.
Lelling said Frisiello mailed the envelopes to high-profile individuals, including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., that contained white powder and a note indicating the powder was dangerous. The substance was nonhazardous. The letters were mailed between 2016 and 2018.
