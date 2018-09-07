A member of the Biddeford School Committee has been indicted on multiple assault charges.

A York County grand jury handed down the charges Thursday. Dennis Anglea, 58, faces felony charges for aggravated assault and attempted gross sexual assault. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for domestic violence assault.

Anglea was first elected to the school committee in 2013. His current term expires at the end of next year, according to the city’s website.

“The accusations that are against me are false, and I’m letting my lawyer and the system take care of it,” Anglea said Friday when reached by phone. “I expect to continue serving. I have been charged. In the United States, you are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Anglea’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment. Biddeford Superintendent Jeremy Ray and Mayor Alan Casavant, who serves as the ex-officio chairperson of the school committee, have not yet responded to messages left Friday afternoon.

No further information about the alleged assault was immediately available.

Share

< Previous

filed under: