SKOWHEGAN — A man has perished in a fire on Milburn Street, a state fire marshal investigator said Friday morning.

Sgt. Joel Davis of the State Fire Marshal’s Office said that investigators have yet to determine how the fire started, but that one side of the duplex had been totaled, while the other side had not been as badly burned. Davis described the victim who died in the fire as middle aged.

State fire marshals have been joined by members of the state police major crimes unit and the evidence response team, as well as local police and firefighters to investigate the fire and the death of the man. The state police criminal investigation division major crimes unit is responsible for major investigations including homicides, suspicious deaths and child abuse cases.

The major crimes unit investigates all homicides in Maine, except in Portland and Bangor.

Fire crews from several area communities responded early Friday morning to a report of a structure fire at 33 Milburn St. in Skowhegan. Crews from as far away as Waterville and Hartland were dispatched to the scene around 1:40 a.m.

Authorities removed what appeared to be a body, wrapped in a blue tarp and then covered with a white sheet, from the duplex just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. A black hearse waited nearby.

The front of the duplex appeared charred black, the smell of smoke lingering in the air.

Heather Dozier, who lives just down the street at 48 Milburn, said she knew the man who died in the fire as someone who was a nice guy but kept to himself.

“I knew him fairly well — he was a good guy,” Dozier said. “I’d always see him driving up and down the street. He’s talked to me before about how he’s a landlord and all the work that is involved with it. To me he kind of kept to himself. He’d say hi. He seemed like a decent guy.

“It’s just kind of sad. They’re treating this as a murder. That’s what makes it crazy.”

State police have not released the man’s name or the name of his girlfriend who neighbors said lived with him in the destroyed right side of the duplex. A man who said he lived on the left side of the duplex said his home is no longer livable. He declined to identify himself as he filled out assistance paperwork with a worker from American Red Cross.

He said the man who died was his landlord.

