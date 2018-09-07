WATERBORO — Anthony Poole connected with Caden Horton for the winning touchdown pass in overtime as South Portland edged Massabesic 20-14 in a Class A South football game Friday night.

Poole had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half, which ended with the teams tied at 14-14.

South Portland improved to 1-1, while the Mustangs dropped to 0-2.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 18, YORK 6: The Raiders (1-1) got first-quarter touchdown runs from Calvin Southwick and Oscar Saunders in a win over Wildcats (1-1) at York.

Nathan Knapp added a 3-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

York’s Teagan Hynes threw a 12-yard TD pass to Troy Nelson in the fourth quarter.

THORNTON ACADEMY 47, LEWISTON 7: Anthony Bracamonte had a 39-yard touchdown run and 22-yard TD catch from Kobe Gaudette as the Golden Trojans (2-0) scored 27 unanswered points in the second quarter to pull away from the Blue Devils (0-2) at Saco.

Gaudette also had a first-quarter touchdown pass to Athas Gikas to open the scoring.

Eli Arsenault added a 42-yard interception return for a TD.

NOKOMIS 31, OCEANSIDE 20: Andrew Haining threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, both to Brock Graves, and the Warriors (1-1) held on to beat the Mariners (1-1) in Rockland.

Haining found Graves for a 55-yard score early in the third quarter to give Nokomis a 15-8 lead.

Oceanside cut the deficit to 15-14 when Dustin Cote returned a kickoff 77 yards, but Quinton Richards scored from 14 yards out for Nokomis to make it 23-14 heading into the fourth.

Cote gained 115 yards on 16 carries, and Ben Ripley ran for 109 yards for the Mariners.

MARSHWOOD 49, LAWRENCE 13: Justin Bryant had 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just eight carries, and Trevor Chase rushed for two touchdowns and scored on a 77-yard kickoff return as the Hawks (2-0) handled the Bulldogs (0-2) in South Berwick.

John Valentine contributed 70 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Tommy Springer was 8 of 13 passing for 107 yards.

POLAND 43, FREEPORT 12: Brian Downing passed for two touchdowns and Joe Ringuette had two short touchdown runs as the Knights (1-1) defeated the Falcons (1-1) in Poland.

Adam Ulrickson took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a Freeport touchdown, and Alan Michaud had a TD catch from Anthony Panciocco as the Falcons led 12-7 after one quarter.

DIRIGO 22, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 8: Alex Gorham rushed for two touchdowns in the second half to propel the Cougars (2-0) past the Patriots (0-2) in Dixfield.

The teams combined for five fumbles in the first half. Quarterback Dallas Berry put Dirigo ahead with an 11-yard run midway through the first quarter, and Gray-NG got a safety late in the second quarter when a bad snap on a punt went through the end zone.

Gabriel Gendreau had a 37-yard touchdown run for the Patriots in the third quarter.

