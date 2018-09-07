SOUTH PORTLAND — Riley Heacock scored on a breakaway with 4:05 remaining in the first overtime Friday to give Bonny Eagle a 1-0 victory against South Portland in an SMAA field hockey game.

Heacock got the ball at midfield and poked it past the defenders, going in to score on a shot into the right corner.

Chloe Owen and Lily O’Connor combined for six saves for the Scots (1-2). Abbie Jellison and Maddie Drolet combined for six saves for South Portland (0-3).

WESTBROOK 7, PORTLAND 0: Lillian Ranco, Arianna St. Clair, Morgan LeBeau and Kaitlyn Talbot scored in the final 12 minutes of the first half, and the Blue Blazes (2-0-1) overcame a 37-save performance by Jada McIlwain to beat the Bulldogs (0-2) at Portland.

Alexis Witham, Mary Keefe and Avery Tucker added second-half goals.

WINTHROP 9, BOOTHBAY REGION 1: Jada Francis scored three goals to lead the Ramblers (4-0) over the Seahawks (1-3) at Winthrop.

Moriah Hajduk and Maddie Perkins each added two goals for Winthrop, and Kerrigan Anuszewski and Layne Audet also scored. Ava Agri and Alicia Bridges combined to make two saves.

Courtney Meader scored and Maddy Barte stopped 10 shots for Boothbay.

GORHAM 2, NOBLE 0: Mercy Dunn and Hailey Morrill scored to lead the Rams (2-1) past the Knights (1-2) at Gorham.

Dunn scored with 15 minutes remaining in the first half. Morrill’s goal from Faith Dillon came with 1:51 left in the game.

Kaylee Mayotte recorded 20 saves for Noble.

MARSHWOOD 1, SANFORD 0: Leah Glidden scored with 1:57 remaining to lift the Hawks (2-1) over the Spartans (0-2) at Sanford.

Emma Tice assisted on Glidden’s goal and Sarah Arenberg stopped seven shots for Marshwood.

Jordan Benvie recorded 14 saves for Sanford.

SCARBOROUGH 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Carrie Thompson scored with 19 minutes remaining to lift the Red Storm (3-0) over the Trojans (2-1) at Saco.

Anna Walker assisted Thompson on Scarborough’s only shot on goal of the game. Abby Roy recorded four saves for Scarborough.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BOOTHBAY REGION 4, HYDE 3: Reagan Cola had three goals and an assist as the Seahawks 2-0) edged Hyde (0-2) at Boothbay Harbor.

Olivia Paolillo added a goal for Boothbay.

MT. ARARAT 2, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Eliza Libby scored in the second half to lift Mt. Ararat (3-0) over Edward Little (0-2-1) at Auburn.

After a scoreless first half, the Eagles also scored on an own goal. Ella Boucher answered for the Red Eddies.

Allie Annear made eight saves for Edward Little. Abby Sirois stopped four shots for Mt. Ararat.

NOBLE 7, BIDDEFORD 1: Isabella Reil had three goals and an assist to lead the Knights (2-1) over the Tigers (0-3) at North Berwick.

Noble led 4-1 at halftime.

Kaely O’Guinn scored midway through the first half for Biddeford.

CHEVERUS 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Lily Paszyc and Emma Gallant scored in the first half as the Stags (3-0) defeated the Red Riots (1-2) at South Portland.

Zoe Mazur added a late goal.

Maria Buck recorded four saves for South Portland.

BOYS’ SOCCER

TEMPLE ACADEMY 10, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 2: Ilija Ivkovic scored three goals to lead the Bereans (1-1) past Seacoast Christian (0-2) at Waterville.

Will Paradis added two goals, and Zack Wiles, Natheniel Wiles, Jumpei Sakaguchi and Marko Ajac also scored for Temple.

Kobe Jex had both goals for Seacoast.

LEWISTON 2, BRUNSWICK 0: Bilal Hersi scored in each half to lead the Blue Devils (2-0-1) over Brunswick (0-2-1) at Lewiston.

The first goal came on a long serve from Dido Lumu. Hersi maneuvered from left to right and shot over the goalie’s head.

Jack McDiarmid made 12 saves for the Dragons. Lumu stopped five shots for Lewiston.

OAK HILL 4, WISCASSET 0: Gage Thompson scored two unassisted goals as Oak Hill won at Wiscasset.

Riley Worth and Nico Soucy each scored on a penalty kick.

